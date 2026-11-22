ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Neglected Development, Provided Inadequate Funds During Its Rule In Arunachal: Shah

Itanagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday accused the Congress of neglecting development and providing inadequate financial assistance during its rule in Arunachal Pradesh, claiming that the Centre, under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, has substantially increased its support for the progress of the northeastern state.

Addressing a function organised by the state cooperative department here, Shah claimed that the Centre had provided Rs 33,530 crore to Arunachal Pradesh during the UPA rule between 2004 and 2014, while the financial assistance rose to Rs 1,64,664 crore during the 2014-2024 period under the NDA government.

Shah said tax devolution to the state had gone up four times, while grants had increased 18 times. He said the figures reflected the Narendra Modi government's commitment to the development of Arunachal Pradesh and the Northeast. "The growth of Arunachal Pradesh's budget from Rs 12,000 crore to Rs 36,000 crore suggests how development has expanded in the last 12 years," he said.

Highlighting the Vibrant Villages Programme, Shah said the prime minister has changed the perception of border villages by describing them as the "country's first villages rather than the last". He said development must begin at the borders and residents there should enjoy all basic facilities and livelihood opportunities.

The programme has helped reverse migration in Arunachal Pradesh, with people returning to nearly 40 villages, leading to an increase in their populations, he said. The government has been addressing concerns relating to electricity, schools, basic amenities and employment in these areas, Shah said.

He added that the Northeast has been witnessing a major transformation in connectivity and development over the past 12 years under the leadership of PM Modi, asserting that the gap between the region and the national capital has narrowed considerably.

The home minister said no state capital in the Northeast was without improved road, rail or air connectivity, adding that the region had witnessed "unprecedented expansion" in infrastructure. He described improved connectivity as one of the major achievements of the NDA government.

Shah said the Centre placed the Northeast at the forefront of its development agenda, with special emphasis on education, economic growth, employment opportunities for youth and industrial development. He also credited Modi with promoting the region's tourism potential and showcasing its natural beauty to the rest of the country.

He said the development of the Northeast was not limited to infrastructure and economic growth but also involved improving people's quality of life, preserving cultural traditions and creating opportunities for local communities. The region's natural resources and tourism potential, if properly harnessed, could play a significant role in building a developed India, he added.