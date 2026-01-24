ETV Bharat / bharat

Cong Needs Its Own 'Board Of Peace': BJP

New Delhi: The Congress needs to create a "Board of Peace" to bring its house in order, the BJP said on Saturday in a swipe at the rival party over alleged "infighting" in its state units. The BJP cited reports of "internal rift" within the Congress in Jharkhand after being plagued by factionalism in states like Karnataka, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

Five "disgruntled" Congress MLAs from Jharkhand met party president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday and demanded a review of the ministerial berths allotted to the party amid an "internal rift" within the party's state unit, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said in a post on X.