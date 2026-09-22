ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Mulls Law To Protect EBCs In Poll-bound Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi: The Congress is drawing up plans to promise a law to prevent atrocities against the extremely backward communities in order to woo the marginalized groups ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

The proposed law said party insiders are likely to be a part of the manifesto that will be released later on and will be similar to the one that exists to safeguard the SC/ST communities across the country.

According to Congress insiders, the extremely backward groups form around 20-22 percent of voters in Uttar Pradesh, a significant bloc for any political party. Over the past weeks, the party managers have held several meetings with the representatives of the most marginalized groups in the poll-bound state where the Congress presence became limited over the past decades. The Congress won just two of the 403 assembly seats in the 2022 polls.

The change said party insiders came in the 2024 national elections following a 'save constitution' campaign led by former party chief Rahul Gandhi, who became Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha the same year.

Uttar Pradesh did the trick, and the Congress won 6/17 Lok Sabha seats it contested, while ally Samajwadi Party (SP) won 37 of the 63 seats it contested. Dalit voters played a major role behind the election result that was a shocker for the ruling BJP.

Since then, Rahul asked party leaders to focus more on the OBC and EBC groups in Uttar Pradesh.

"We are planning to propose a new law which will protect the EBCs in Uttar Pradesh if the INDIA bloc comes to power in 2027. The SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act helped the Dalit groups across the country. Discussions at various levels are going on a similar law for the EBCs within the party and a final view would emerge soon," national coordinator of All India Congress Committee (AICC) OBC department Arunesh Kumar told ETV Bharat.

EBCs are mostly landless OBCs comprising communities like carpenter, barber, ironsmith, fishermen, gardeners who are often at the receiving end of violence and do not get enough protection as they lack representation in administration and political circles, said party insiders.