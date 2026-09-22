Congress Mulls Law To Protect EBCs In Poll-bound Uttar Pradesh
The extremely backward groups form around 20-22 percent of voters in Uttar Pradesh, a significant bloc for any political party.
Published : September 22, 2026 at 7:43 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress is drawing up plans to promise a law to prevent atrocities against the extremely backward communities in order to woo the marginalized groups ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.
The proposed law said party insiders are likely to be a part of the manifesto that will be released later on and will be similar to the one that exists to safeguard the SC/ST communities across the country.
According to Congress insiders, the extremely backward groups form around 20-22 percent of voters in Uttar Pradesh, a significant bloc for any political party. Over the past weeks, the party managers have held several meetings with the representatives of the most marginalized groups in the poll-bound state where the Congress presence became limited over the past decades. The Congress won just two of the 403 assembly seats in the 2022 polls.
The change said party insiders came in the 2024 national elections following a 'save constitution' campaign led by former party chief Rahul Gandhi, who became Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha the same year.
Uttar Pradesh did the trick, and the Congress won 6/17 Lok Sabha seats it contested, while ally Samajwadi Party (SP) won 37 of the 63 seats it contested. Dalit voters played a major role behind the election result that was a shocker for the ruling BJP.
Since then, Rahul asked party leaders to focus more on the OBC and EBC groups in Uttar Pradesh.
"We are planning to propose a new law which will protect the EBCs in Uttar Pradesh if the INDIA bloc comes to power in 2027. The SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act helped the Dalit groups across the country. Discussions at various levels are going on a similar law for the EBCs within the party and a final view would emerge soon," national coordinator of All India Congress Committee (AICC) OBC department Arunesh Kumar told ETV Bharat.
EBCs are mostly landless OBCs comprising communities like carpenter, barber, ironsmith, fishermen, gardeners who are often at the receiving end of violence and do not get enough protection as they lack representation in administration and political circles, said party insiders.
In the 2025 Bihar assembly elections, the Congress had proposed a similar law for the EBCs, and chances are that a promise will be made in Uttar Pradesh as well. A draft of the proposed law has been sent to both Rahul Gandhi and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, who belongs to the Dalit community, said the insiders, adding that influential OBC groups like Jat, Yadav, and Kurmi are unlikely to be covered in the proposed law.
Recently, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai and other party leaders were detained by the police in Barabanki while heading to Gonda to meet the family of the slain Nishad community leader and businessman Vinod Kumar Sahni.
Before that, the party strongly condemned the authorities in April following the suspicious death of Nisha Vishwakarma, a teenage girl from Katariya village in the Ghazipur district. Rahul had demanded a high-level independent probe after a 21-member Congress delegation was not allowed to visit the victim’s house.
The Congress has been making a similar effort to woo the SC/ST voters, who are equal in numbers to the EBCs. Rahul recently appointed Rajendra Pal Gautam, a Dalit leader, as in charge of Uttar Pradesh to turn the 2027 elections in the party's favour. Both Gautam and OBC department head Anil Jaihind have over the past weeks organized several interactions between Rahul and the various EBC groups.
The Congress recently appointed Kunwar Singh Nishad as head of the state communication department to send a signal to the EBC groups. Nishad was earlier in the BJP. A few days ago, Gautam discussed the rights of the OBC community, social justice, protection of the Constitution, and their political participation with local leaders in Azamgarh. During the meeting, the need for a caste census and bringing forth their accurate figures was raised along with social, economic, and educational surveys.
Over the past days, Rahul has been demanding a count of the OBC groups in detail but the government is not doing it, said Arunesh Kumar.
"Recently, Rahul Gandhi demanded an FIR in a matter in which Congress chief Kharge was insulted. Instead, our leader faced an FIR. We got justice when our MPs protested. The BJP is anti-Dalit. We will continue to strongly amplify the voice of the Dalit and OBC communities for social justice and equal participation," senior state Congress leader Akhilesh Singh told ETV Bharat.
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