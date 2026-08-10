ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress MP Venugopal Seeks Discussion On Ram Temple Donation Theft In Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Congress MP KC Venugopal on Monday moved a notice of adjournment in the Lok Sabha, seeking a discussion on what he termed as “massive financial fraud, theft, and embezzlement” of public donations at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Demanding suspension of regular business to discuss this matter, the Congress general secretary said the House must discuss this grave sacrilege and direct the Union Government to institute a high-level, independent inquiry, under the supervision of a Supreme Court Judge.

"There is an urgent need to discuss the shocking revelations of massive financial fraud, theft, and embezzlement of public donations at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Recent reports indicate a highly organised racket operating within the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, where bundles of cash and valuable jewellery donated by millions of devoted citizens have been systematically siphoned off," the notice read.

He termed the ongoing Special Investigating Team (SIT) probe into the alleged theft as a "mere eyewash targeting only low-level outsourced staff, while potentially shielding powerful individuals who masterminded this multi-crore embezzlement".

"The House must discuss this grave sacrilege and direct the Union Government to institute a high-level, independent inquiry, under the supervision of a Supreme Court Judge -- capable of investigating powerful entities -- to uncover the whole truth, safeguard the sacred offerings, and ensure strict accountability," the notice added.