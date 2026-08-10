Congress MP Venugopal Seeks Discussion On Ram Temple Donation Theft In Lok Sabha
He also sought a direction from the House to the government to institute a high-level independent inquiry supervised by an SC judge.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 8:48 AM IST
New Delhi: Congress MP KC Venugopal on Monday moved a notice of adjournment in the Lok Sabha, seeking a discussion on what he termed as “massive financial fraud, theft, and embezzlement” of public donations at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
Demanding suspension of regular business to discuss this matter, the Congress general secretary said the House must discuss this grave sacrilege and direct the Union Government to institute a high-level, independent inquiry, under the supervision of a Supreme Court Judge.
"There is an urgent need to discuss the shocking revelations of massive financial fraud, theft, and embezzlement of public donations at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Recent reports indicate a highly organised racket operating within the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, where bundles of cash and valuable jewellery donated by millions of devoted citizens have been systematically siphoned off," the notice read.
He termed the ongoing Special Investigating Team (SIT) probe into the alleged theft as a "mere eyewash targeting only low-level outsourced staff, while potentially shielding powerful individuals who masterminded this multi-crore embezzlement".
"The House must discuss this grave sacrilege and direct the Union Government to institute a high-level, independent inquiry, under the supervision of a Supreme Court Judge -- capable of investigating powerful entities -- to uncover the whole truth, safeguard the sacred offerings, and ensure strict accountability," the notice added.
Congress and the INDIA bloc have tried to corner the Centre over the issue by holding protests both outside and inside Parliament, seeking a discussion on it.
On Sunday, Congress national president and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi respond in the House to the alleged theft of assets from the Ram Mandir.
"The people of the temple trust itself, who were chosen by PM Modi himself, are the ones involved in the 'donation theft' at Shri Ram Mandir. The inauguration was also done by the Prime Minister himself. In such a situation, PM Modi should come to the House and answer why and how this 'donation theft' happened. Why are they afraid to come to the House? This theft has hurt the faith of crores of people in the country who hold religious beliefs and faith," Kharge said.
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