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Congress MP Venugopal Moves Privelege Motion Against Minister Jitendra Singh In Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Congress MP and Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairperson KC Venugopal on Friday moved a privilege motion against Union Minister Jitendra Singh for allegedly lying on the floor of the House in Parliament and claiming that "no firing took place" in response to the recent student protests. The senior Congress leader has urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to initiate privilege proceedings against the Minister.

In his letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker that Venugopal shared on X, he wrote, "I hereby give notice of a question of privilege under Rule 222 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha against Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister. I wish to raise a privilege issue in regard to a statement made by the Minister on the floor of the House on July 29, during his reply to the discussion on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026."

While addressing the House, he alleged that Singh categorically stated that " it has been repeatedly clarified that no firing took place at all; tear gas was used, so when no firing took place at all, the question of giving an order does not arise." Venugopal asserted that this statement stands in direct contradiction to the facts on the ground.

"Contrary to the Minister's assertions, firing did occur, and the injured person is still under medication, with data available in the public domain. By falsely claiming on the floor of the House that no firing took place, the Minister has knowingly and deliberately provided incorrect information to Parliament and misled the House," he said.