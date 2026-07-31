Congress MP Venugopal Moves Privelege Motion Against Minister Jitendra Singh In Lok Sabha
The Congress leader has urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to initiate privilege proceedings against Jitendra Singh.
Published : July 31, 2026 at 6:16 PM IST
New Delhi: Congress MP and Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairperson KC Venugopal on Friday moved a privilege motion against Union Minister Jitendra Singh for allegedly lying on the floor of the House in Parliament and claiming that "no firing took place" in response to the recent student protests. The senior Congress leader has urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to initiate privilege proceedings against the Minister.
In his letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker that Venugopal shared on X, he wrote, "I hereby give notice of a question of privilege under Rule 222 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha against Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister. I wish to raise a privilege issue in regard to a statement made by the Minister on the floor of the House on July 29, during his reply to the discussion on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026."
While addressing the House, he alleged that Singh categorically stated that " it has been repeatedly clarified that no firing took place at all; tear gas was used, so when no firing took place at all, the question of giving an order does not arise." Venugopal asserted that this statement stands in direct contradiction to the facts on the ground.
"Contrary to the Minister's assertions, firing did occur, and the injured person is still under medication, with data available in the public domain. By falsely claiming on the floor of the House that no firing took place, the Minister has knowingly and deliberately provided incorrect information to Parliament and misled the House," he said.
Citing that it is well established that misleading the House constitutes a breach of privilege and contempt of the House, the senior Congress leader said, "A Minister is expected to verify facts before placing them on record in the supreme legislative body of the country. Therefore, I request you to kindly initiate privilege proceedings against the Minister and refer the matter to the Committee of Privileges for a thorough examination and necessary action."
Besides sharing the letter on social media, he said, " Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi met a pellet gun victim in front of the media; there are countless media reports documenting victims of such firing, and hospital records have also emerged of victims suffering from injuries from such firings."
"The Government cannot get away with such obvious falsehoods in Parliament. There should be action against the Minister," added Venugopal.
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