ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Accountable To People For All Actions, Including Ethanol Blending In Petrol: Priyanka Gandhi

Wayanad: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday asserted that the Centre was accountable to the people for all its actions, including the issue of blending ethanol in petrol. Speaking to reporters here, Vadra pointed out that people were paying extra for fuel and ethanol is being mixed in it.

"So, are they (Centre) not accountable for it?" she asked. The Congress MP from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency said that the central government thinks it is not accountable to the people for anything.

"They think they can do what they want and people will not ask questions. When the people, especially the youth, ask questions, hold protests and demand answers, they try to shut them up by beating them up, putting them in jail and stopping agitations. That is not a democracy," she contended.

According to her, in a democracy, the government is always accountable, be it when prices go up or if there is any other problem. "The government is accountable to the people for every single action it takes. That is what a democracy is according to our constitution," the MP said.

While Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has been raising serious concerns regarding ethanol blending at the national level, the Karnataka government recently claimed that its inspections found ethanol levels beyond the 20 per cent permissible limit in petrol at various outlets.

Subsequently, the Karnataka government carried out inspections at fuel outlets in four districts of the state on November 9 and collected samples for testing.

Meanwhile, Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan said ensuring quality fuel to consumers was "non-negotiable", and the interests of oil companies cannot take priority over the rights and welfare of the people.

As part of ensuring quality fuel to consumers in the state, the government has directed the Civil Supplies Department to intensify inspections at petrol pumps across Keralam to verify whether ethanol blending exceeds the permissible limits, the CM said in an X post.

Satheesan said the direction for inspections has been issued in response to growing consumer concerns and reports of serious irregularities detected during inspections in Karnataka.