Congress MP Jothimani Warns Centre Against Injustice To Southern States, Progressive States Should Not Be Punish
Population-based delimitation would penalise states like Tamil Nadu that have successfully implemented population control policies, insisted the MP from Karur in Tamil Nadu.
Published : April 17, 2026 at 3:04 PM IST
New Delhi: The discussion on the Delimitation Bill intensified in Parliament as Congress MP from Tamil Nadu's Karur constituency, S Jothimani, mounted a scathing attack on the Centre, calling the proposed exercise a potential threat to federal balance.
Jothimani argued that population-based delimitation would penalise states like Tamil Nadu that have successfully implemented population control policies. She said such an approach risks reducing their parliamentary representation despite better governance indicators.
She cautioned that the move could weaken the voice of southern states in Parliament and disturb the spirit of cooperative federalism, apart from questioning whether fairness and equity were being maintained in the proposed framework.
Calling for transparency, Jothimani urged the Centre to hold wider consultations with states before proceeding, stressing that decisions of such magnitude should not be unilateral or politically driven.
In her concluding remarks, she underscored that representation in Parliament is not merely about numbers but about justice, contribution, and balance, warning that any move perceived as discriminatory would face strong resistance from the people of Tamil Nadu and other affected states.
Her remarks add to the growing opposition chorus on delimitation, turning it into a major political flashpoint between the Opposition and treasury benches ahead of upcoming electoral battles in Tamil Nadu, which goes to the polling booth on June 23.