ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress MP Jothimani Warns Centre Against Injustice To Southern States, Progressive States Should Not Be Punish

New Delhi: The discussion on the Delimitation Bill intensified in Parliament as Congress MP from Tamil Nadu's Karur constituency, S Jothimani, mounted a scathing attack on the Centre, calling the proposed exercise a potential threat to federal balance.

Jothimani argued that population-based delimitation would penalise states like Tamil Nadu that have successfully implemented population control policies. She said such an approach risks reducing their parliamentary representation despite better governance indicators.

She cautioned that the move could weaken the voice of southern states in Parliament and disturb the spirit of cooperative federalism, apart from questioning whether fairness and equity were being maintained in the proposed framework.