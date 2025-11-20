ETV Bharat / bharat

Jairam Ramesh Slams Centre After US Report Claims Pak's 'Success' During Op Sindoor

New Delhi: Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Thursday said the annual report by the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission was a "severe setback" for diplomacy, as the report described the Pahalgam terror attack as an "insurgent attack" and hints at Pakistan's success over India during Operation Sindoor.

In an X post, Jairam Ramesh targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing the report as "astonishing and beyond understanding" while asking the External Affairs Ministry to register a protest against it.

The Congress leader wrote, "The US-China Economic and Security Review Commission has just submitted its annual report to the US Congress. The Commission set up jointly by the US Senate and House of Representatives has twelve independent members. The 2025 Annual Report is almost 800 pages long. The sections on pages 108 and 109 are simply astonishing and beyond understanding. It describes the Pahalgam terror attack of April 2025, orchestrated by Pakistan as an 'insurgent attack.' It speaks of 'Pakistan's military success over India' in the four-day clash."

Reminding US President Donald Trump's claim of mediating between India and Pakistan, Ramesh criticised PM Modi over his silence. "President Trump has claimed 60 times (so far) that he had halted Operation Sindoor. The PM has kept completely quiet. Now comes this report of the US-China Economic and Security Commission of the US Congress that is simply unacceptable to India. Will the PM and the MEA register their objections and protest? Our diplomacy has suffered yet another severe setback," the X post read.

The annual report by the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission looks at how China "opportunistically" used Pakistan's military crisis to test its own defence capabilities.