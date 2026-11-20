ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress MP Imran Masood Alleges 'Discrimination' Against Cricketer Mohammed Siraj Amid Ommission From Indian Test Side

New Delhi: Congress MP Imran Masood on Friday questioned cricketer Mohammed Siraj’s omission from the India side in the ongoing Test match against New Zealand, alleging “discrimination” against him.

Speaking to ANI, Masood said that the fast bowler was not picked in the playing XI despite good performances in the past. The Congress leader alleged, "It is being said that despite his good performance, he was not given a place in the team. His name is 'Siraj ', and that is why he was not given a place. If you are not selecting him despite his good performance, the discrimination is clear."

Siraj’s exclusion from the team was also heavily criticised by experts and former cricketers. Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri, under whom Siraj made his debut in Tests, posted on X that "where was Siraj?" despite him being high on experience, aggression and his "ability to make things happen with the ball".

"Hope India bounce back strongly. But if pace, skill and seam movement were the criteria, and 140 clicks was hard to come by, one has to ask the question. Where was MOHD SIRAJ? Experience, aggression and the ability to make things happen with the ball. Surely that counts for something," Shastri added.

During the broadcast, former Indian cricketer and now commentator, Sunil Gavaskar, had also questioned Siraj's omission, emphasising that the hearty pacer had "never let India down" and his rhythm was good.

Former Indian captain and Telangana Minister, Mohammed Azharuddin, also lashed out at the management for not having Siraj, pointing out how in the absence of Bumrah, he had shown his "commitment, ability and fighting spirit" and "deserved better consideration".