Cong MP Hooda Slams Govt Over 'Record Faultlines' In Economy

Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 12, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda on Friday alleged that the economy under the current administration has accumulated "record after record, all in the wrong direction" and claimed there are "record faultlines" in the economy. He listed concerns over the rupee's performance, rising inequality, soaring debt and the shrinking space for competition across key sectors.

During a discussion on the Supplementary Demands for Grants, Hooda, the Lok Sabha MP from Rohtak in Haryana, said the value of the Indian rupee had deteriorated to its "weakest level in 75 years" and criticised the finance ministry's defence of the depreciation.

"I read your statement, finance minister, where you said the rupee has not fallen; it is the dollar that has gone up. This is like saying two wrestlers fought and the father of the one who lost claims his son didn't lose; the other one was simply stronger," he said, adding that the rupee had become the "worst-performing currency in Asia".

He also pointed to the widening current account deficit, saying the country had hit a 78-year record. "In October this year alone, the current account deficit touched 41.7 billion dollars. This is a historic high," he said.

Citing a recently published report, Hooda argued that economic inequality had surged to unprecedented levels. "One per cent of the richest citizens now hold 40 per cent of the country's wealth and 65 per cent of national income. This is not just a 78-year record... this is a 100-year record," he said.

He further claimed that while the government had written off Rs 16 lakh crore in the past decade, these were "corporate write-offs" whereas during the UPA government, "we waived Rs 78,000 crore of farmers' loans".