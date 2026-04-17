ETV Bharat / bharat

'Empowerment Delayed Is Empowerment Denied': Congress MP Hibi Eden Terms Women's Quota Bill A 'Political Agenda'

New Delhi: Congress MP Hibi Eden on Friday slammed the Narendra Modi government for using the Women's Reservation Bill as a political agenda, saying it was a "loudest political statement by the party that it has already lost the 2029 elections."

"You can not win the game, so you are just trying to change the rules," a Congress MP said while speaking during the Lok Sabha special sitting. He alleged that the Modi government had tweaked India's Constitution and voiced it as a reason to oppose the bill.

"The bill is a blatant attack on the Constitution and the cooperative federal structure of India", Eden stressed. He further termed the bill "a constitutional redesign disguised as empowerment and a Trojan horse"

He asked the government to pass the bill immediately without waiting for the delimitation process to complete, saying, "empowerment delayed is empowerment denied.

"If the intent is genuine, then why is the delimitation not clearly defined in the bill. Where is the guarantee? Why do the shares of the states remain protected?" he asked.