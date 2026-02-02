Congress MP Flags PFAS Chemical Plant In Ratnagiri, Seeks Probe Into Permissions
PFAS 'forever chemicals', linked to cancer and pollution, are alleged to be produced using machinery from an Italian firm shut down after protests over contamination.
Published : February 2, 2026 at 1:48 PM IST
New Delhi: Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari on Monday raised serious concerns in Parliament over a PFAS chemical plant set up in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district. He alleged that the plant is using machinery bought from Miteni, a controversial Italian company that was shut down in Europe due to health and environmental protests.
Speaking during the Zero Hour, Tiwari warned that PFAS chemicals pose a major risk to public health and the environment. He said PFAS are dangerous chemicals that remain in nature for a very long time and are linked to cancer and pregnancy-related problems. The MP pointed out that the plant is located near the Konkan coast and close to rural areas, increasing the risk to people and the ecosystem.
Tiwari said that the machinery and technology were sourced from Italy, which was forced to shut down after protests in the Vicenza region. He urged the Centre to seek a report from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and investigate how permission was granted to such a plant, especially when India lacks clear rules on PFAS chemicals. He also alleged possible corruption in allowing a company banned abroad to operate in India.
PFAS, often called 'forever chemicals', are a group of over 10,000 synthetic chemicals that do not break down easily and can build up on humans and wildlife.
Earlier, NCP MLA Rohit Pawar had claimed that the Ratnagiri plant, set up in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area, is emitting harmful PFAS chemicals using Miteni's machinery. Pawar said PFAS pollution in Italy had affected over three lakh people, forcing the company's closure there.
However, Maharashtra Industries Minister and Ratnagiri Guardian Minister Uday Samant had denied these claims. He said the chemicals in question are not currently being produced at the plant. According to Samant, only trial runs are underway, and commercial production has not yet begun. Waste from the trials has been sent to Taloja in Navi Mumbai for safe disposal.
He had said that the MPCB inspected the plant on November 4 2025, and issued a notice seeking a detailed report on the trials. Samant said the Maharashtra government will take a final call after reviewing the pollution board's report. He had assured that if the chemicals pose any threat to the Konkan region, the government will not hesitate to impose a ban.
