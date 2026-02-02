ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress MP Flags PFAS Chemical Plant In Ratnagiri, Seeks Probe Into Permissions

New Delhi: Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari on Monday raised serious concerns in Parliament over a PFAS chemical plant set up in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district. He alleged that the plant is using machinery bought from Miteni, a controversial Italian company that was shut down in Europe due to health and environmental protests.

Speaking during the Zero Hour, Tiwari warned that PFAS chemicals pose a major risk to public health and the environment. He said PFAS are dangerous chemicals that remain in nature for a very long time and are linked to cancer and pregnancy-related problems. The MP pointed out that the plant is located near the Konkan coast and close to rural areas, increasing the risk to people and the ecosystem.

Tiwari said that the machinery and technology were sourced from Italy, which was forced to shut down after protests in the Vicenza region. He urged the Centre to seek a report from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and investigate how permission was granted to such a plant, especially when India lacks clear rules on PFAS chemicals. He also alleged possible corruption in allowing a company banned abroad to operate in India.

PFAS, often called 'forever chemicals', are a group of over 10,000 synthetic chemicals that do not break down easily and can build up on humans and wildlife.