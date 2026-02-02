ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress MP Ashok Singh Raises Concern Over AI Job Losses, Seeks White Paper From Government

New Delhi: Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Singh on Monday raised serious concerns over job losses in India's IT sector due to the growing use of artificial intelligence (AI). He urged the government to release a white paper on the impact of AI on employment.

Speaking in Parliament, Singh said that hiring in India's top five IT companies has sharply declined. He claimed that net hiring in these companies was zero in 2025-26 and that the total number of employees had gone down. In comparison, around 18,000 people were hired in 2024-25, while only about 1,700 jobs were recorded at the beginning of 2025. He also said campus placements have almost stopped, and offer letters given to lakhs of engineering students have been put on hold.

Singh said that the IT sector, which was once India's biggest source of jobs, is now struggling. He warned that AI and agentic AI are already replacing junior-level jobs such as developers, testers, and data entry roles. Citing reports, Singh said many companies are now working with 25 per cent fewer employees because of AI.

Raising questions to the government, Singh asked whether there was any fund or policy to protect mid-level engineers. He said the Digital India mission should not turn into "Jobless India". He also questioned whether the government has any regulatory framework to deal with AI-related job losses.

He said many engineers feel their degrees are becoming useless because of AI-driven changes in the job market. He stressed that slogans alone are not enough for the youth and demanded clear action. He concluded by asking the government to bring out a white paper on AI and its impact on employment in the country.