Congress MP Ashok Singh Raises Concern Over AI Job Losses, Seeks White Paper From Government
Singh said net hiring in top IT firms has fallen to Zero in 2025-26, with companies focusing more on AI and automation.
Published : February 2, 2026 at 12:29 PM IST
New Delhi: Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Singh on Monday raised serious concerns over job losses in India's IT sector due to the growing use of artificial intelligence (AI). He urged the government to release a white paper on the impact of AI on employment.
Speaking in Parliament, Singh said that hiring in India's top five IT companies has sharply declined. He claimed that net hiring in these companies was zero in 2025-26 and that the total number of employees had gone down. In comparison, around 18,000 people were hired in 2024-25, while only about 1,700 jobs were recorded at the beginning of 2025. He also said campus placements have almost stopped, and offer letters given to lakhs of engineering students have been put on hold.
Singh said that the IT sector, which was once India's biggest source of jobs, is now struggling. He warned that AI and agentic AI are already replacing junior-level jobs such as developers, testers, and data entry roles. Citing reports, Singh said many companies are now working with 25 per cent fewer employees because of AI.
Raising questions to the government, Singh asked whether there was any fund or policy to protect mid-level engineers. He said the Digital India mission should not turn into "Jobless India". He also questioned whether the government has any regulatory framework to deal with AI-related job losses.
He said many engineers feel their degrees are becoming useless because of AI-driven changes in the job market. He stressed that slogans alone are not enough for the youth and demanded clear action. He concluded by asking the government to bring out a white paper on AI and its impact on employment in the country.
The debate over AI eliminating jobs has been ongoing for years. While the world has witnessed a significant portion of the workforce losing employment due to AI, the prevailing sentiment is that although AI will inevitably replace certain roles, it will also generate new opportunities.
Sometime ago, V Rajanna, the president of technology-software services at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), shared similar sentiments in an interview with ETV Bharat. Sharing his insights regarding the current trends in IT job recruitment and the impact of AI on employment, he emphasised the shift towards off-campus placements and the evolving skill requirements in the IT sector.
Last week, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, highlighted the growing job opportunities in the AI sector as well as the significant investments being made in AI infrastructure. Discussing the upcoming 'AI Impact Summit'—scheduled for February 16, 2026—the minister noted a nearly 33 per cent increase in hiring for AI-related roles, indicating a shift in the job roles. Vaishnaw also highlighted the growth of the industry, which is now focused on building and delivering AI solutions.
However, India may still need to prepare itself for the shift in job changes. Last year, a report from Atlassian and Bain underlined the dual narrative of AI in India as the technology brings both opportunities and challenges. The report highlighted that while AI enhances productivity and collaboration, the growing talent gap poses a significant challenge. Addressing this gap through strategic initiatives is crucial for India to fully leverage the benefits of AI in the workplace.
