ETV Bharat / bharat

Akoijam To Challenge JNU Dismissal, Lawyers To File Case In 1-2 Days

Imphal: Congress MP Bimol Akoijam, who was dismissed from JNU following sexual harassment allegations, on Friday said his lawyers were preparing to challenge the action and would file a case in a day or two. A day after appearing before investigators at Delhi’s Vasant Kunj North Police Station in connection with the case, Akoijam returned to Imphal and appealed to the people of Manipur to maintain peace and calm.

"People of Manipur, just be calm. My lawyers are preparing to file a case, but we have to be very cautious. In one or two days, we will challenge it," he told reporters at Imphal airport.

Akoijam said he would cooperate with the investigation but urged the media to focus on the plight of internally displaced persons (IDPs), lawlessness in the state, buffer zone issues and what he described as the normalisation of abnormal conditions.

"Thousands of people are languishing in relief camps. I don’t think my pain is anything greater than the pain of these people," he said, alleging that the action against him was an attempt to silence his voice.

Akoijam, a professor at the Centre for the Study of Social Systems under JNU’s School of Social Sciences, was dismissed on October 9 following an inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against him. The Delhi Police served him a notice on Wednesday, asking him to join the investigation after a case was filed against him on October 11 on the basis of a complaint by JNU's chief security officer.