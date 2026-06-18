ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Mocks PM Modi Over US Pacific Command Excluding Jammu and Kashmir From India Map

The senior Congress leader, who is now a member of the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka, also questioned the ruling dispensation over the Department of War restoring the US Pacific Command Designation.

"The latest example? The US Pacific Command used an incorrect map of India, excluding Jammu and Kashmir and depicting PoK as Pakistani territory. One is compelled to ask: Why would any country need adversaries when its PM has thrown the country into such exploitative friendships?," he wrote on X.

Reacting to the latest development, Congress Chairman of Media and Publicity Department Pawan Khera, while taking a dig at the Prime Minister, said, "Modi Ji's friends (US) have an uncanny habit of acting against India, India's interests, and India's friends."

New Delhi: The Congress has launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led government at the Centre after the US Pacific Command reportedly used an incorrect map of India, excluding Jammu and Kashmir and depicting Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) as Pakistani territory, holding Prime Minister Narendra Modi responsible for the same.

"In 2018, the U.S. Pacific Command (USPACOM) was renamed the US Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) to honour India’s influence in the region. The Modi government celebrated it as a symbolic badge of India's rising global influence. Today, that badge has been stripped away," he said.

Khera further said a country once important enough to lend its name to an entire strategic theatre now finds itself erased from it - so much for the grand claims of 'Vishwaguru' and India's supposedly unprecedented global standing.

"The message is hard to miss: India's diplomatic weight is no longer what the BJP propaganda promised it was. Waiting for Modi Ji to walk into Parliament and be garlanded for this achievement as well," he said.

Earlier in a post on X on Wednesday, the US Pacific Command, America's oldest and largest combatant command, said, "The Department of War announced today that the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) will officially restore its name to the US Pacific Command (USPACOM). Originally established on January 1, 1947, by President Harry S. Truman, the command operated under the USPACOM banner for over 70 years, standing as the oldest and largest of the United States' unified combatant commands."

"Restoring the legacy USPACOM designation honors the command’s deep historical roots, fostering a sense of pride and collective spirit among all who serve in the Pacific. From its critical role in establishing the post-WWII regional security architecture to its coordination of joint forces during the Korean War, the Vietnam War, and countless humanitarian operations, the USPACOM namesake carries decades of military heritage and enduring regional partnerships," it said.

"USPACOM’s vast area of responsibility—spanning from the waters off the West Coast of the United States to the western border of India—remains exactly the same. The command's fundamental mission and its unwavering commitment to maintaining a free and open theater alongside regional allies and partners are unchanged," it added.