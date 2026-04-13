30-35 Congress MLAs Camp In Delhi Seeking Siddaramaiah Cabinet Rejig
DCM D K Shivakumar indirectly disapproved MLAs' move, saying it is not the right time as elections (in states) are still going on.
By Anil Gejji
Published : April 13, 2026 at 9:00 PM IST|
Updated : April 13, 2026 at 9:05 PM IST
New Delhi/Bengaluru: Around 30-35 Congress MLAs have been camping in Delhi since Sunday to pressure the party high command into green-lighting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's cabinet reconstitution. They met All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday evening and requested him for Siddaramaiah's cabinet rejig.
The MLAs are expected to meet AICC General Secretaries Randeep Surjewala and K C Venugopal on Tuesday. They will also call on Lok Sabha Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi, provided they get his appointment.
Led by the seniormost MLA and Special Representative to Delhi T B Jayachandra, several MLAs, who have won assembly elections three or more times, along with a few first-time winners, have been in New Delhi.
MLAs S N Subbareddy (Bagepalli constituency), Puttarangashetty (Chamarajanagara), Hampanagouda Badarli (Sindhanuru), D G Shantanagouda (Honnali), G T Patil (Bilagi), Prasad Abbayya (Hubballi-Dharwad East), Ashok Pattan (Ramadurga), Laxman Savadi (Athani), Priyakrishna (Govindarajanagara), and Vinay Kulkarni (Dharwad) are among them.
The MLAs said that the high command had promised to reshuffle the cabinet and induct new faces after completing two years. "Now that the three years will be completed in one month, the promise is yet to be kept. So we have come here to remind the high command of its promise and to press for an immediate cabinet rejig," Jayachandra told reporters.
"Since only two years remain until the assembly elections, it is high time other MLAs get an opportunity to serve as ministers. It will not only help infuse fresh faces but also help us win the coming assembly election," added Jayachandra.
The Siddaramaiah Government is set to complete three years in office in the third week of May. Since the MLAs' visit comes amid a leadership tussle, they clarified that they were not in the national capital to lobby for either Siddaramaiah or Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar. "
"We have come here only to press for a cabinet reshuffle and induct five of us into the cabinet," said Ashok Pattan.
CM favours cabinet rejig, but not his deputy
Even though the MLAs said their demand has nothing to do with the ongoing power tussle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, the development is in tune with Siddaramaiah's wish.
Siddaramaiah and his camp followers in the Karnataka government have been pushing for the cabinet reshuffle because it will suppress the demand for a leadership change for at least six months. Knowing it very well, Shivakumar, who is seeking to replace Siddaramaiah, has been trying to avoid the reshuffle until the leadership issue is resolved.
The power tussle between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar intensified after the former completed two and a half years in office in October 2025. According to an undisclosed agreement reportedly stuck by the high command immediately after the 2023 assembly elections, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar should share the CM's post for 30 months each.
Ever since, Siddaramaiah completed his 30 months last October, Shivakumar has been urging the party high command to fulfill the agreement. He has since made several visits to Delhi and met Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Kharge but to no avail.
Shivakumar's camp now expects Rahul to summon both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar to Delhi in mid-May, after the ongoing elections in five states conclude, to settle the leadership issue in Karnataka.
Shivakumar warns of disciplinary action
Shivakumar, who is also the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President, on Tuesday warned MLAs camping in Delhi against making public statements about the cabinet rejig.
"There is nothing wrong in MLAs meeting the party high command. But they should avoid making unnecessary public statements that would invite disciplinary action. All MLAs must maintain discipline. They should not damage the party's reputation in front of the media. You should understand that everybody's future lies with the party not the media," he said.
He also indirectly disapproved of the MLAs' Delhi visit. "Though they have the right to meet the high command, it is not the right time. The elections (in states) are still going on. Let the elections get over first, then we can think about this."
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