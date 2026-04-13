ETV Bharat / bharat

30-35 Congress MLAs Camp In Delhi Seeking Siddaramaiah Cabinet Rejig

New Delhi/Bengaluru: Around 30-35 Congress MLAs have been camping in Delhi since Sunday to pressure the party high command into green-lighting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's cabinet reconstitution. They met All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday evening and requested him for Siddaramaiah's cabinet rejig.

The MLAs are expected to meet AICC General Secretaries Randeep Surjewala and K C Venugopal on Tuesday. They will also call on Lok Sabha Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi, provided they get his appointment.

Led by the seniormost MLA and Special Representative to Delhi T B Jayachandra, several MLAs, who have won assembly elections three or more times, along with a few first-time winners, have been in New Delhi.

MLAs S N Subbareddy (Bagepalli constituency), Puttarangashetty (Chamarajanagara), Hampanagouda Badarli (Sindhanuru), D G Shantanagouda (Honnali), G T Patil (Bilagi), Prasad Abbayya (Hubballi-Dharwad East), Ashok Pattan (Ramadurga), Laxman Savadi (Athani), Priyakrishna (Govindarajanagara), and Vinay Kulkarni (Dharwad) are among them.

Congress MLAs from Karnataka met party chief Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi (ETV Bharat)

The MLAs said that the high command had promised to reshuffle the cabinet and induct new faces after completing two years. "Now that the three years will be completed in one month, the promise is yet to be kept. So we have come here to remind the high command of its promise and to press for an immediate cabinet rejig," Jayachandra told reporters.

"Since only two years remain until the assembly elections, it is high time other MLAs get an opportunity to serve as ministers. It will not only help infuse fresh faces but also help us win the coming assembly election," added Jayachandra.

The Siddaramaiah Government is set to complete three years in office in the third week of May. Since the MLAs' visit comes amid a leadership tussle, they clarified that they were not in the national capital to lobby for either Siddaramaiah or Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar. "

"We have come here only to press for a cabinet reshuffle and induct five of us into the cabinet," said Ashok Pattan.