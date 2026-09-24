ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress MLA Calls On CM Omar To Make Statement On Environmental Clearance Denial To Kashmir Power Project

Srinagar: Flagging the denial of a two-year extension for the environmental clearance of the 93-megawatt New Ganderbal Hydroelectric Power project in Kashmir, Congress MLA Nizamduddin Bhat on Thursday asked Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to make a statement on the issue in the ongoing legislative assembly session.

Bhat raised the issue during zero hour of the House. Abdullah, who is the power minister, was not present in the assembly at that time.

Reading from an ETV Bharat story, the Congress MLA told the House that the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) denied environmental clearance to the project until a fresh proposal is submitted.

"It is an intrusion into the powers of the popular government. Why was the UT government not consulted on this issue by the ministry? I request the government to answer this issue in the House," he said.

The 60th meeting of the EAC on river valley and hydroelectric projects in New Delhi last month asked the J&K authorities to submit an updated proposal.

The J&K Power Development Corporation (JKPDC) had sought a two year extension of environmental clearance for the project pending since it was conceived in 1996.

Following the adjournment of the House for the day, Congress MLA Bhat, however, said he takes exception to the “political aspect of the denial of the environmental clearance extension.”

"The Union Ministry should have consulted the UT government beforehand. Now, the fresh DPR will take years. Why is there a denial of the legitimate right to the UT government? Why was the government not consulted?" he asked.

The MLA from Bandipora said the government's statement is needed on this issue in the House as controversy has surrounded the power projects in Jammu and Kashmir or they have faced inordinate delays.

"Chief Minister should assert his position. He is a power minister. I made an appeal to him (CM) to make a statement. But the CM was not in the House since the issue was raised. But I hope they (the government) will respond," Bhat told ETV Bharat.