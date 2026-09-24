Congress MLA Calls On CM Omar To Make Statement On Environmental Clearance Denial To Kashmir Power Project
Congress MLA took up the issue of denial of environmental clearance to the New Ganderbal Hydroelectric Power project and sought a statement from CM.
Published : September 24, 2026 at 4:42 PM IST
Srinagar: Flagging the denial of a two-year extension for the environmental clearance of the 93-megawatt New Ganderbal Hydroelectric Power project in Kashmir, Congress MLA Nizamduddin Bhat on Thursday asked Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to make a statement on the issue in the ongoing legislative assembly session.
Bhat raised the issue during zero hour of the House. Abdullah, who is the power minister, was not present in the assembly at that time.
Reading from an ETV Bharat story, the Congress MLA told the House that the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) denied environmental clearance to the project until a fresh proposal is submitted.
"It is an intrusion into the powers of the popular government. Why was the UT government not consulted on this issue by the ministry? I request the government to answer this issue in the House," he said.
The 60th meeting of the EAC on river valley and hydroelectric projects in New Delhi last month asked the J&K authorities to submit an updated proposal.
The J&K Power Development Corporation (JKPDC) had sought a two year extension of environmental clearance for the project pending since it was conceived in 1996.
Following the adjournment of the House for the day, Congress MLA Bhat, however, said he takes exception to the “political aspect of the denial of the environmental clearance extension.”
"The Union Ministry should have consulted the UT government beforehand. Now, the fresh DPR will take years. Why is there a denial of the legitimate right to the UT government? Why was the government not consulted?" he asked.
The MLA from Bandipora said the government's statement is needed on this issue in the House as controversy has surrounded the power projects in Jammu and Kashmir or they have faced inordinate delays.
"Chief Minister should assert his position. He is a power minister. I made an appeal to him (CM) to make a statement. But the CM was not in the House since the issue was raised. But I hope they (the government) will respond," Bhat told ETV Bharat.
Originally, the Ministry of Environment and Forests granted environmental clearance for the project in September 2013, which was valid for 13 years until September 2026. The extension can be granted for two more years under the ministry's rules.
The panel of Centre, however, expressed concern that the project is "unlikely to be completed within the existing environmental clearance".
"Even if a further extension of two years up to 26.09.2028 is considered, the project construction works as well as implementation of the environmental management plan (EMP) would still not be completed within the extended validity period," it said.
Bhat said that the "reasons look plausible" but Jammu and Kashmir is losing one more hydropower project. " A common man is suffering. The power project which could give millions is now put on hold," he added.
In 2019, the Governor Satya Pal Malik led State Administrative Council (SAC) cancelled the contract awarded to Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) for development of the project at a cost of over Rs 819 crore after it failed to implement it.
A fresh proposal for awarding the main project works to the L1 bidder joint venture between HCC-CPPPL (JV), resulting from the third round of tendering in 2022 has been submitted to the J & K government for approval, said the JKPDC.
The run of the river new Ganderbal project over the tributary of river Jhelum, Nallah Sindh falls in CM Abdullah's constituency. It was contemplated after the existing 15-Megawatt Ganderbal hydropower project outlived its life.
Once commissioned, it is expected to generate an estimated 382.82 GWh of electricity annually, potentially changing the scenario of energy deficient Kashmir.
The proposed project includes a gross head of 163.5 meters and a net head of 142.2 meters with three penstocks each 265 meters in length to carry water to the turbines.
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