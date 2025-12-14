Congress MLA Aftab Ahmed’s Phone Hacked In Haryana's Nuh; Probe On
Cybercriminals hacked Congress MLA Chaudhary Aftab Ahmed’s phone and misused his WhatsApp to seek money.
Published : December 14, 2025 at 3:20 PM IST
Nuh: The mobile phone of Congress MLA and former minister Chaudhary Aftab Ahmed has been hacked by unidentified persons, officials said on Sunday. The cybercriminals allegedly misused his WhatsApp account to send arbitrary messages and attempt to extort money, they said.
According to sources, the MLA noticed suspicious activity on his personal phone and suspected that the cybercriminals gained access through a phishing link. Aftab Ahmed later took to Facebook to alert people about the matter and urged them to remain cautious.
Taking to Facebook, Ahmed said that anti-social elements have hacked his personal mobile phone, including his WhatsApp accounts, and are sending arbitrary messages and demanding money.
He requested not to send any money. "Do not send any money and completely ignore such messages. Necessary action is being taken in the matter," Aftab Ahmed said.
Soon after the incident, the MLA informed the district police and the cyber cell, following which an investigation was launched. Official sources said that no major financial loss or fraud has been reported so far, but cyber experts are engaged to trace the source of the hacking.
Police sources said efforts are on to identify the culprits. Cyber experts have also advised the public to avoid clicking on unknown links and to immediately report any suspicious messages to prevent cyber fraud.
