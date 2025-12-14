ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress MLA Aftab Ahmed’s Phone Hacked In Haryana's Nuh; Probe On

Nuh: The mobile phone of Congress MLA and former minister Chaudhary Aftab Ahmed has been hacked by unidentified persons, officials said on Sunday. The cybercriminals allegedly misused his WhatsApp account to send arbitrary messages and attempt to extort money, they said.

According to sources, the MLA noticed suspicious activity on his personal phone and suspected that the cybercriminals gained access through a phishing link. Aftab Ahmed later took to Facebook to alert people about the matter and urged them to remain cautious.

Taking to Facebook, Ahmed said that anti-social elements have hacked his personal mobile phone, including his WhatsApp accounts, and are sending arbitrary messages and demanding money.

He requested not to send any money. "Do not send any money and completely ignore such messages. Necessary action is being taken in the matter," Aftab Ahmed said.