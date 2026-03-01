ETV Bharat / bharat

'Kejriwal's Acquittal Is BJP-AAP Fixed Match For Electoral Gain In 2027 Polls': Congress

New Delhi: The Congress is miffed over AAP projecting Arvind Kejriwal as a potential Prime Minister candidate, days after the former Delhi Chief Minister was acquitted by a court of corruption charges related to the liquor policy.

The party has termed Kejriwal’s acquittal a 'fixed match' between the AAP and the BJP in order to dent the grand old party ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections in Punjab, Goa and Gujarat.

In 2022, the BJP was able to win Gujarat and Goa polls but it was AAP which replaced the Congress in Punjab, riding on Kejriwal’s 2020 win in Delhi Assembly elections. In 2013, Kejriwal had defeated former Congress CM Sheila Dikshit over corruption plank.

Congress alleged that in the past, AAP's presence in Gujarat and Goa dented the grand old party by dividing the Opposition votes. In the 2022 Gujarat polls, AAP took away 13 percent votes and five seats from the Congress which could win just 17/182 seats.

The grand old party reiterated BJP's 'B Team’ charge at the AAP soon after a Delhi court acquitted Kejriwal and other senior leaders of his party, a few days ago.

Interestingly, the alleged liquor scam consistently flagged by both the BJP and the Congress had led to the AAP's defeat in the 2025 Delhi Assembly polls and gave the saffron party a chance to rule the national capital after over 25 years.

The grand old party was also miffed with the AAP as Kejriwal started targeting former Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi over his earlier corruption allegations soon after his acquittal.

Congress insiders said Sonia Gandhi had attended an Opposition rally in Delhi to show solidarity with Kejriwal’s wife Sunita when he was in jail but instead of being thankful the former chief minister was back to his petty political games.