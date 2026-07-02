Congress Miffed Over AAP Government’s Women Allowance Scheme In Poll-Bound Punjab
The AAP came to power in Punjab in 2022 by defeating the Congress, and one of its promises was to start a women’s allowance scheme.
Published : July 2, 2026 at 8:57 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress is miffed over the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s allowance for women voters in Punjab and views it as a desperate attempt to influence the 2027 assembly election outcome.
The AAP came to power in Punjab in 2022 by defeating the Congress. Starting a women’s allowance scheme was one of AAP’s poll promises. The Congress insiders said the payouts to women, including Rs 1000 per month for the general category and Rs 1500 per month for the SC category, which were started on July 1, had been delayed for years but were launched just six months before the next assembly elections with an aim to influence the female electorate.
The ruling party is projecting the payouts for July, August and September made in one go under the 'Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana' as fulfilment of a major poll promise as it seeks support for a second term. The scheme will benefit around 40 lakh women in the state.
Elections for all 117 assembly seats in Punjab are likely to be held in early 2027. The Congress hopes to wrest power from the AAP and claims the ruling party is suffering from strong anti-incumbency over poor governance.
However, there is a concern within the grand old party that the women’s allowance is like an allurement to the female voters and can provide undue benefit to the AAP, like similar schemes benefited the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and Assam assembly elections earlier.
"The women's allowance is certainly a key issue for us. We are thinking of ways to counter the move," All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary in charge of Punjab, Hina Kaware, told ETV Bharat.
According to Congress insiders, a possible counter to the payouts could be promising a higher amount by Congress and explaining to the voters that the promise will be implemented soon after the government formation, rather than waiting for years. The delivery of similar promises made earlier by the grand old party’s governments in Telangana and Karnataka could be cited as an example to the female voters in Punjab.
"The AAP government has launched a women’s allowance scheme it had promised to start in 2022. The voters waited for four and a half years. The state government should now pay arrears for the lost years. Punjab’s mothers and sisters have been cheated. We will hold the government accountable," said Kaware.
"When our party made similar promises in Telangana and Karnataka, the Congress governments began delivering on their promises to women immediately after coming to power. Congress will do the same in Punjab after we form the government six months from now," she said.
The promised amounts in Telangana and Karnataka were Rs 2,500 per month and Rs 2,000 per month, respectively. Congress insiders said the Punjab scheme is a copy of the “Grih-Lakshmi Scheme” in Karnataka, under which 1.22 crore women have been receiving financial benefits for the past three years when the grand old party came to power in 2023. The Karnataka government transfers Rs 24,000 cr every year to eligible women.
Congress insiders further said the Punjab government has neglected the issues related to the youth, women and farmers since 2022, but has now launched women allowance schemes that would be a burden on Punjab's finances. The Congress insiders said that while the economy of the northern state came under stress over the past years, the AAP government is now publicising the women’s allowance scheme in Gujarat.
"The Punjab government is running a publicity drive for the scheme. Full-page advertisements are being made in Gujarat at the expense of taxpayers. The financial reality of Punjab is worrying. The government has taken big loans, and there is a mounting repayment crisis. This is poor fiscal management," AICC secretary in charge of Punjab Ravindra Dalvi told ETV Bharat.
"Punjab is an important border state for us, and we will do everything to protect it and restore its financial health. Good governance is about structural commitment, not political convenience. Look at our governments in Karnataka and Telangana. From day one of assuming power, we delivered monthly financial aid to crores of our mothers and sisters because welfare is a budgeted ideological promise, not a last-minute stunt," he said.
"In contrast, the women's allowance scheme in Punjab has come when the tenure of the government is wrapping up. This is a hollow and bankrupt eyewash with zero financial backup. The voters will show them the way out," he added.
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