ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Miffed Over AAP Government’s Women Allowance Scheme In Poll-Bound Punjab

New Delhi: The Congress is miffed over the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s allowance for women voters in Punjab and views it as a desperate attempt to influence the 2027 assembly election outcome.

The AAP came to power in Punjab in 2022 by defeating the Congress. Starting a women’s allowance scheme was one of AAP’s poll promises. The Congress insiders said the payouts to women, including Rs 1000 per month for the general category and Rs 1500 per month for the SC category, which were started on July 1, had been delayed for years but were launched just six months before the next assembly elections with an aim to influence the female electorate.

The ruling party is projecting the payouts for July, August and September made in one go under the 'Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana' as fulfilment of a major poll promise as it seeks support for a second term. The scheme will benefit around 40 lakh women in the state.

Elections for all 117 assembly seats in Punjab are likely to be held in early 2027. The Congress hopes to wrest power from the AAP and claims the ruling party is suffering from strong anti-incumbency over poor governance.

However, there is a concern within the grand old party that the women’s allowance is like an allurement to the female voters and can provide undue benefit to the AAP, like similar schemes benefited the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and Assam assembly elections earlier.

"The women's allowance is certainly a key issue for us. We are thinking of ways to counter the move," All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary in charge of Punjab, Hina Kaware, told ETV Bharat.

According to Congress insiders, a possible counter to the payouts could be promising a higher amount by Congress and explaining to the voters that the promise will be implemented soon after the government formation, rather than waiting for years. The delivery of similar promises made earlier by the grand old party’s governments in Telangana and Karnataka could be cited as an example to the female voters in Punjab.

"The AAP government has launched a women’s allowance scheme it had promised to start in 2022. The voters waited for four and a half years. The state government should now pay arrears for the lost years. Punjab’s mothers and sisters have been cheated. We will hold the government accountable," said Kaware.