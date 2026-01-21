ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Meeting In Delhi On January 23 To Test Whether The Party Will Split In Bihar

Patna: Will it or won't it? The coming Friday will answer the question pertaining to whether the Congress party will split in Bihar and its MLAs will join hands with the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has summoned all its six MLAs in the state to Delhi on January 23 for a meeting amid increasing speculations in the political circles about an imminent rupture in the party and the breakaway faction walking to the folds of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal United (JDU) or any other NDA partner.

Senior leaders of the Grand Old Party, including its president Mallikarjun Kharge, will also be present at the meeting, at which a one-to-one meeting with the legislators will be held. Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) president Rajesh Kumar aka Rajesh Ram, former Assembly legislature party leader Shakeel Ahmad Khan and the MPs from the state will also be present on the occasion.

The situation arose due to the MLAs continuously skipping party’s programmes, agitations and functions since getting elected in the Assembly polls in which the Congress registered one of its worst performances in Bihar. The party won Valmiki Nagar, Chanpatia, Forbesganj, Araria, Kishanganj and Manihari seats in the 243-member House, represented by Surendra Prasad, Abhishek Ranjan, Manoj Bishwas, Abidur Rahman, Qamrul Hoda, and Manohar Prasad Singh.

The MLAs did not attend the Makar Sankranti feast hosted by the BPCC president, a meeting called to chalk out the protest strategy against the Centre tinkering with the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and replacing it with Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, popularly being called 'G Ram G' earlier this month.

They were also missing from the march against the death of a NEET aspirant girl at a private hostel in Patna, and meetings called by the state party in-charge Krishna Allavaru and Rajesh, as well as other occasions.