Congress Looks At Nationwide Revival, Greater Opposition Unity Through MGNREGA Protests From Jan 8 To Feb 10

New Delhi: The Congress is looking at not only a nationwide mobilization of its organization through the month-long agitation against dilution of the erstwhile rural jobs scheme MGNREGA, but the grand old party is also planning to use the opportunity to forge greater unity among the INDIA bloc.

The Congress would launch a nationwide agitation against the Modi government’s move to rename MGNREGA as VBGRAMG Act 2025 from January 8 to February 10, during which all the state units would actively participate with full strength and demand the scrapping of the new law.

The agitation would involve preparatory meetings at state unit level, district-level pressers, sit-ins at district headquarters, panchayat-level meetings across all village panchayats, delivery of letter from Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and LoP Rahul Gandhi to all village heads, assembly level corner meetings and pamphlet distribution, district level protests at district magistrate offices, state level protests outside assemblies, four zonal rallies across India. The Congress has directed all the states in charge to get involved with the state units and organise protests at the village level to ensure the message goes across to the poor voters.

The Centre had moved a bill to change the rural jobs scheme towards the end of the previous winter session of parliament, but still, the Congress and the other INDIA bloc allies managed to stage a strong protest against the Modi government’s move together. Congress insiders said opposition parties like TMC, DMK, NCSP, SSUBT, RJD, SP, JMM, and the Left parties had opposed the Centre’s move to change the MGNREGA.

As the nationwide Congress agitation will culminate when the budget session of parliament is on, the grand old party strategists have thought of using the opportunity to not only recharge the organization across the country, but an attempt will also be made to broaden the protests by roping in the other INDIA bloc parties and opposition governments in states.

“The month-long, nationwide protests against changing the rural jobs scheme passed by the previous UPA government are special for us as the agitation will help the Congress revive itself across the country. When the new law was passed during the previous parliament session, almost the entire opposition had come out against the Centre’s move. Hence, we will also reach out to the like-minded parties to support our agitation. We will also be in touch with the 9 opposition state governments as the changes made by the Centre have serious financial implications for the states,” Congress Working Committee member Syed Naseer Hussain told ETV Bharat.