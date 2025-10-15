ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Looking At ‘Friendly Fight’ On Several Seats With RJD In Bihar As Seat-Sharing Glitches Remain

New Delhi: The Congress is looking at a ‘friendly fight’ on several seats with the RJD, as seat-sharing glitches remain in the INDIA bloc. Elections for 243 assembly seats of Bihar will take place on November 6 and 11. The result will be out on November 14.

Both the ruling NDA as well as the opposition INDIA bloc are struggling with seat-sharing issues, even as the last date for nomination for the phase 1 election on November 6 is October 17.

The INDIA bloc has been trying to conclude the seat-sharing deal over the past weeks, but as the discussions at the state level could not close the matter, the issue reached Delhi on October 13 when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was to meet RJD’s Tejaswi Yadav.

However, they could not meet as no final agreement between the senior leaders of the two parties could be reached over the seats that each ally wanted to contest.

The Congress central election committee, which had earlier finalised 25 seats on October 8, met again on October 14 and cleared 26 more seats, taking the total to 51 of the 61 seats the grand old party plans to contest against 135 of the RJD.

On the instructions of Congress chief Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, who had joined the CEC meeting online from Shimla, a sub-committee of the CEC discussed the remaining 10 seats on Wednesday, but the consultations remained inconclusive as both the allies are adamant on their stand, the party insiders said.

Based on the discussions within the sub-committee, the senior Bihar Congress leaders will again have a few rounds of consultations with their RJD counterparts on the night of October 15 in Patna to reduce the number of friendly fights and announce the final seat-sharing deal on October 16.