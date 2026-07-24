ETV Bharat / bharat

'One-Sided Mann Ki Baat': Cong Slams PM's Video Message On Paper Leaks Issue

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporters sit on barricades during a protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over NEET paper leak issue, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 23, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday said when Parliament is in session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi should make a statement on the paper leaks issue on the floor of the House and not deliver a "one-sided Mann Ki Baat".

The opposition party said the "desperate and hassled-looking" PM finally broke his silence on paper leaks with a video message, and claimed that his lack of commitment to accountability is evident from his failure to even mention the student protests or the brutality unleashed on them.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked Modi for sidestepping the issue of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation in his video message released just before midnight. In a post on X in the early hours of Friday, Gandhi said the prime minister should not insult the intelligence of students.

"Mr Modi, our students are demanding Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Don't insult their intelligence with this pathetic midnight video. 1. Sack Pradhan. 2. Punish those who beat students. 3. Apologise," the leader of opposition said.

In his video message on Thursday night, Modi announced that a bill containing provisions for strong action against paper leaks would be introduced in Parliament next week. He also said the contours of the bill would be discussed at a meeting of the Union Cabinet on Friday, where the proposed legislation would be finalised.

Reacting to the PM's remarks, Kharge said, "Before coming to Parliament today, please dismiss Dharmendra Pradhan. First, apologise to the students and take strict action against those who ordered the use of batons and pellet guns to suppress the students' voices. Then we are ready for a detailed discussion on the education system."

"When Parliament is in session, the prime minister is required to make a statement on the floor of the House. He should not be delivering a one-sided 'Mann Ki Baat' outside Parliament," the Congress chief said in a post in Hindi on X.