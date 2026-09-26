Sonia, Rahul, Kharge Pay Rich Tributes To Ex-PM Manmohan Singh On His Birth Anniversary
Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi paid floral tributes to Singh at the AICC office.
By PTI
Published : September 26, 2026 at 1:33 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday remembered former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh as a statesman who contributed to India's economic progress and development, as party leaders paid homage to him on his birth anniversary.
Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi paid floral tributes to Singh at the AICC office on Akbar Road here. Several senior party leaders also paid tribute to Singh at the AICC office.
A prayer meeting was also organised by Singh's family at the residence of the former prime minister. Rahul Gandhi attended the meeting. "On the birth anniversary of former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh ji, I pay my humble respects to him.
पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री डॉ. मनमोहन सिंह जी की जयंती पर उन्हें सादर नमन।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 26, 2026
अपनी विनम्रता, ईमानदारी और दूरदर्शिता से उन्होंने देश की अर्थव्यवस्था और सामाजिक न्याय को नई दिशा दी। भारत के निर्माण में उनके ऐतिहासिक निर्णय और अमूल्य योगदान हमारा सदैव मार्गदर्शन करते रहेंगे। pic.twitter.com/21zKyZASpb
"With his humility, integrity, and foresight, he gave a new direction to the country's economy and social justice. His historic decisions and invaluable contributions to the making of India will forever continue to guide us," the LoP said in a post on X.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge remembered the former prime minister as a visionary statesman whose landmark economic reforms transformed India. In a post on X, he said humility, integrity and wisdom defined Singh's personality and he led with quiet dignity and compassion.
We remember with profound respect the extraordinary contribution of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh to India’s nation-building. A visionary statesman, his landmark economic reforms transformed India’s growth trajectory, created new opportunities and helped lift millions… pic.twitter.com/7ZjIO0QzqS— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) September 26, 2026
"We remember with profound respect the extraordinary contribution of former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh to India's nation-building. A visionary statesman, his landmark economic reforms transformed India's growth trajectory, created new opportunities and helped lift millions out of poverty," Kharge said in his post.
"His humility, integrity and wisdom defined his public life. He led with quiet dignity and compassion, placing inclusive growth and the welfare of the most vulnerable at the heart of governance. The rights-based framework of his government remains an enduring testament to this vision," the Congress chief said.
"We pay our heartfelt homage to a statesman whose legacy of honest public service, inclusive development and transformative reforms will continue to inspire generations," he added.
We pay homage to former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh. A distinguished economist and statesman, his humility, integrity and commitment to public service defined his remarkable journey.— Congress (@INCIndia) September 26, 2026
His contributions to India’s economic progress and development will always be remembered. pic.twitter.com/tTlXzXp0XQ
In a post on X, the Congress said, "We pay homage to former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh. A distinguished economist and statesman, his humility, integrity and commitment to public service defined his remarkable journey." "His contributions to India's economic progress and development will always be remembered," the party said.
Dr Manmohan Singh was born on September 26, 1932, in Gah, now in Pakistan and died on December 26, 2024. Singh was India's prime minister from 2004 to 2014 for two consecutive terms. Prior to that, he was known for leading the country's economic reforms and liberalisation as the then Union finance minister.
Also Read: