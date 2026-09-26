ETV Bharat / bharat

Sonia, Rahul, Kharge Pay Rich Tributes To Ex-PM Manmohan Singh On His Birth Anniversary

LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to former prime minister Manmohan Singh on latter's birth anniversary, in New Delhi, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday remembered former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh as a statesman who contributed to India's economic progress and development, as party leaders paid homage to him on his birth anniversary.

Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi paid floral tributes to Singh at the AICC office on Akbar Road here. Several senior party leaders also paid tribute to Singh at the AICC office.

A prayer meeting was also organised by Singh's family at the residence of the former prime minister. Rahul Gandhi attended the meeting. "On the birth anniversary of former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh ji, I pay my humble respects to him.

"With his humility, integrity, and foresight, he gave a new direction to the country's economy and social justice. His historic decisions and invaluable contributions to the making of India will forever continue to guide us," the LoP said in a post on X.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge remembered the former prime minister as a visionary statesman whose landmark economic reforms transformed India. In a post on X, he said humility, integrity and wisdom defined Singh's personality and he led with quiet dignity and compassion.