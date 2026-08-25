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Congress Leaders Kharge And Rahul Gandhi Writes To PM Modi Over Caste Census Issue

FILE - Congress President and Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi ( ANI )

Kharge and Rahul Gandhi pointed out that opting for open-ended question format to record caste details in census, is misleading.

New Delhi: Congress President and Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over caste census issue.

The duo said, "Open-ended question format to record caste details in census will disadvantage backward, extremely backward instead a drop-down list of castes should be created for recording castes in census."

Government should scrap existing questionnaire, formulate new one after consulting political parties, experts, public, suggests the Congress Leaders.

According to Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh government's current efforts towards a caste census are just 'whitewash'.

This is a developing news. More details to follow...