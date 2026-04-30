Congress Leader Venugopal Reappointed As Chairman Of Parliament's Public Accounts Committee
The other members of the Committee on Public Accounts include DMK's T R Baalu, TMC's Kalyan Banerjee, Nishikant Dubey, Jagdambika Pal and many others
Published : April 30, 2026 at 8:19 PM IST
New Delhi: Congress leader K C Venugopal was on Thursday reappointed as the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament for 2026-27, while BJP's Baijayant Panda will head the Committee on Public Undertakings.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has appointed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Faggan Singh Kulaste as the chairman of the Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes for the term starting on May 1, 2026, and ending on April 30, 2027, according to an official notification.
Birla has also appointed BJP leader Sanjay Jaiswal as the chairperson of the Committee on Estimates (2026-27) of the Lok Sabha.
"The Speaker has appointed Shri K C Venugopal as the Chairperson of the Committee on Public Accounts (2026-27)," the notification said.
The other members of the Committee on Public Accounts for the term beginning on May 1, 2026, and ending on April 30, 2027, include DMK's T R Baalu, TMC's Kalyan Banerjee, Nishikant Dubey, Jagdambika Pal, Ravi Shankar Prasad, C M Ramesh, Aparajita Sarangi, Tejasvi Surya, Anurag Singh Thakur (all from the BJP), Jai Parkash, Amar Singh and Venugopal (from the Congress), TDP's Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy, SP's Dharmendra Yadav and Janasena Party's Balashowry Vallabhaneni from the Lok Sabha.
Among the Rajya Sabha members in the committee are Ashokrao Shankarrao Chavan, K Laxman and Sudhanshu Trivedi (all from the BJP), Praful Patel (NCP), Sukhendu Sekhar Ray (TMC) and Akhilesh Prasad Singh (Congress).
The members of the Committee on Public Undertakings for 2026-2027 are John Brittas, Milind Murli Deora, Syed Naseer Hussain, Sanjay Kumar Jha, Surendra Singh Nagar, Debashish Samantaray and Arun Singh (all from the Rajya Sabha), while those from the Lok Sabha include Tariq Anwar, Chandra Prakash Joshi, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Kaushalendra Kumar, Shankar Lalwani, Poonamben Hematbhai Maadam, Baijayant Panda, B Y Raghavendra, Rajeev Rai, Mukesh Rajput, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Sougata Ray, Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Kodikunnil Suresh and Prabhakar Reddy Vemireddy.
Those Rajya Sabha members appointed as members of the Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes for 2026-2027 are Sumitra Balmik, M Dhanapal, Chandrakant Damodar Handore, S Phangnon Konyak, Mithlesh Kumar, Devendra Pratap Singh, V Sivadasan, Mamata Thakur, Balyogi Umeshnath and P Wilson.
Those from the Lok Sabha who are members of the Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes are Alfred Kanngam S Arthur, Arun Bharti, Anil Firojiya, Tapir Gao, Bapi Haldar, Govind Makthappa Karjol, Faggan Singh Kulaste, Harish Chandra Meena, Ananta Nayak, A Raja, Vishnu Dayal Ram, Daggumalla Prasada Rao, Mallu Ravi, Arun Kumar Sagar, Jagannath Sarkar, Pushpendra Saroj, Sasikanth Senthil, Chandra Shekhar, Alok Kumar Suman and Parbhubhai Nagarbhai Vasava.
Also Read
Congress MP Gives Privilege Notice Against PM In Lok Sabha For 'Casting Aspersions' On Members