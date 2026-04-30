ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Leader Venugopal Reappointed As Chairman Of Parliament's Public Accounts Committee

New Delhi: Congress leader K C Venugopal was on Thursday reappointed as the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament for 2026-27, while BJP's Baijayant Panda will head the Committee on Public Undertakings.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has appointed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Faggan Singh Kulaste as the chairman of the Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes for the term starting on May 1, 2026, and ending on April 30, 2027, according to an official notification.

Birla has also appointed BJP leader Sanjay Jaiswal as the chairperson of the Committee on Estimates (2026-27) of the Lok Sabha.

"The Speaker has appointed Shri K C Venugopal as the Chairperson of the Committee on Public Accounts (2026-27)," the notification said.

The other members of the Committee on Public Accounts for the term beginning on May 1, 2026, and ending on April 30, 2027, include DMK's T R Baalu, TMC's Kalyan Banerjee, Nishikant Dubey, Jagdambika Pal, Ravi Shankar Prasad, C M Ramesh, Aparajita Sarangi, Tejasvi Surya, Anurag Singh Thakur (all from the BJP), Jai Parkash, Amar Singh and Venugopal (from the Congress), TDP's Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy, SP's Dharmendra Yadav and Janasena Party's Balashowry Vallabhaneni from the Lok Sabha.