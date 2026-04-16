K C Venugopal Says PM Not Sincere In Providing Reservation To Women
It is the duty of the government to clear the doubts, says the Congress leader
Published : April 16, 2026 at 5:32 PM IST
New Delhi: Congress general secretary and MP K C Venugopal said in the Lok Sabha on Thursday that had Prime Minister Narendra Modi been sincere in providing 33% reservation to women, he could have done it in 2023 itself when the Women's Reservation Act was passed by the Parliament.
"Today, in his speech, the Honourble Prime Minister did not utter the word 'delimitation.' Instead, he was speaking only about the women's reservation which was passed by the Parliament three years ago. The Prime Minister is now threatening that our politics will be in danger if we oppose it," he said.
"If you have got any sincerity, you could have done it in 2023 itself. The Prime Minister is just trying to delay the process," he said.
"The credit for the 73rd constitutional amendment goes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi who first initiated this legislation to empower grassroots democracy," he said.
"It was the Congress party which gave the country the first woman Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the first woman President of India (Pratibha Patil), the first woman Speaker of Lok Sabha (Meira Kumar)," he said.
"You came to power in 2014. If you wanted to introduce women's reservation, you could have brought it nine years ago. You are now making the women's reservation issue as a weapon to destroy democracy," he said.
"We are in favour of women's reservation. The Congress Party president even wrote letters to the Prime Minister demanding that an all-party meeting shall be convened to discuss the 33% reservation for women. It is the duty of the government to clear the doubts. What stopped you from calling an all-party meeting," he asked.
"Now you want to pass this bill in a hurry amid the elections taking place in different states. What would have happened if this bill is introduced after 10 days," he asked.
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