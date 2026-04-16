ETV Bharat / bharat

K C Venugopal Says PM Not Sincere In Providing Reservation To Women

New Delhi: Congress general secretary and MP K C Venugopal said in the Lok Sabha on Thursday that had Prime Minister Narendra Modi been sincere in providing 33% reservation to women, he could have done it in 2023 itself when the Women's Reservation Act was passed by the Parliament.

"Today, in his speech, the Honourble Prime Minister did not utter the word 'delimitation.' Instead, he was speaking only about the women's reservation which was passed by the Parliament three years ago. The Prime Minister is now threatening that our politics will be in danger if we oppose it," he said.

"If you have got any sincerity, you could have done it in 2023 itself. The Prime Minister is just trying to delay the process," he said.

"The credit for the 73rd constitutional amendment goes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi who first initiated this legislation to empower grassroots democracy," he said.