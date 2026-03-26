ETV Bharat / bharat

Sonia Gandhi Stable, Responding To Treatment; Rahul Visits Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

A health update issued by the hospital states, "Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Tuesday at 10.22 pm. She is stable. Doctors are conducting further investigations to check for possible infection in the stomach and urinary tract. A team of doctors is closely monitoring her condition, and antibiotics have been administered."

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital chairman Dr Ajay Swaroop said Gandhi is undergoing treatment with antibiotics for a systemic infection. Her treatment is being administered under the supervision of Dr D S Rana, Dr S Nandi and Dr Arup Basu, Dr Swaroop said, adding that she is responding positively and her condition is currently stable.

New Delhi: Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, currently admitted at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi for a systemic infection, is responding to treatment and stated to be stable, hospital authorities said. The senior leader was admitted here late on March 24.

Doctors found that Gandhi's health condition deteriorated due to changing weather patterns and rising pollution levels in Delhi. They said that the veteran leader was experiencing chest tightness and mild difficulty in breathing, prompting the medical team to keep her under observation. A team of doctors conducted a thorough examination, revealing presence of a systemic infection, following which her treatment commenced.

Gandhi has been suffering from bronchial asthma for several years. Prior to this, she had been admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in January due to an exacerbation of her asthma symptoms, triggered by the elevated pollution levels in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi visited the hospital on Thursday. He had cancelled his scheduled visit to Kerala to be by his mother's side.

Earlier at a rally in Kozhikode, Rahul said that he would have liked to come but his mother was hospitalised and as a son he was very worried. So, he decided to stay with her, he said.

Taking to his X handle, he wrote that he found comfort in the care provided by a nurse from Kerala who checked on Sonia Gandhi every hour through the night.