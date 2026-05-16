ETV Bharat / bharat

Sack Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan: Rahul Gandhi On NEET Row

New Delhi: Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Saturday demanded the sacking of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the Centre. In a post on X, the senior Congress leader said, "22 lakh NEET kids have been cheated. But Modi ji isn't saying a word. Remove Dharmendra Pradhan ji right now, or take responsibility yourself. Modi ji, SACK Dharmendra Pradhan ji NOW (sic)."

"22 lakh NEET aspirants worked day and night for 2 years. Their hard work has been wasted. The entire country knows that the NEET paper was being circulated on WhatsApp," added Gandhi, son of former Prime Minister late Rajiv Gandhi.

He further alleged that Dhramendra Pradhan said that he has nothing to do with this and also rejected the committee's recommendation, as there is no need for this.

"The truth is you have damaged the core of India," he added. Gandhi called it a nexus of the ruling BJP, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and the Vice-Chancellor sitting in the universities.