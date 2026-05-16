Sack Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan: Rahul Gandhi On NEET Row
Rahul Gandhi urged PM Modi to order the immediate resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, as the future of NEET aspirants is at stake
Published : May 16, 2026 at 6:13 PM IST
New Delhi: Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Saturday demanded the sacking of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.
Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the Centre. In a post on X, the senior Congress leader said, "22 lakh NEET kids have been cheated. But Modi ji isn't saying a word. Remove Dharmendra Pradhan ji right now, or take responsibility yourself. Modi ji, SACK Dharmendra Pradhan ji NOW (sic)."
"22 lakh NEET aspirants worked day and night for 2 years. Their hard work has been wasted. The entire country knows that the NEET paper was being circulated on WhatsApp," added Gandhi, son of former Prime Minister late Rajiv Gandhi.
NEET के 22 लाख बच्चों के साथ धोखा हुआ है। पर मोदी जी एक शब्द भी नहीं बोल रहे।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 16, 2026
धर्मेंद्र प्रधान जी को अभी हटाइए, या जवाबदेही ख़ुद लीजिए।
Modi ji, SACK Dharmendra Pradhan ji NOW. pic.twitter.com/6FRMMa8AI8
He further alleged that Dhramendra Pradhan said that he has nothing to do with this and also rejected the committee's recommendation, as there is no need for this.
"The truth is you have damaged the core of India," he added. Gandhi called it a nexus of the ruling BJP, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and the Vice-Chancellor sitting in the universities.
He alleged that "this nexus has destroyed the education system of the country".
He further added that the entire country knows that there is no requirement for subject knowledge, experience, and if someone is from RSS, then there is a chance to become Vice-Chancellor. "And if your thoughts do not align with RSS, then it is almost impossible, and this is the problem of the country, as many times competitive exam papers have been leaked and the future of 2 crore youth has been damaged."
He asked that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should order Dharmendra Pradhan to give an immediate resignation or to sack Dharmendra Pradhan, and guilty people should be jailed.
Following the leak, the National Testing Agency cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 and ordered a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The probe agency has arrested the mastermind of the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.
According to a CBI spokesperson, it arrested Manisha Gurunath Mandhare, a senior Botany teacher from Pune in Maharashtra. Manisha was arrested after a thorough interrogation by the CBI from Delhi. So far, nine accused have been arrested in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case from Delhi, Jaipur, Gurugram, Nasik, Pune and Ahliyanagar.
Out of these, five accused have already been produced before a court and taken into seven-day police custody remand for detailed interrogation. The other two accused, who were arrested on Friday, were produced before a court in Pune and shifted to Delhi after being taken on transit remand. They were produced before a Delhi court.
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