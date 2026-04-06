ETV Bharat / bharat

India Kept In Dark: Rahul Slams Govt On Data Sovereignty

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday raised concerns over India's data sovereignty and asserted that the country should be leading the global tech race, but instead it is being kept in the dark about how its data will be protected.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said India's data belongs to its people and in the AI economy, it can be one of its biggest strengths - to build AI, grow companies, and create jobs.

"So I asked the government some important questions about the recent trade deal with the US:- What does 'reducing barriers' with the United States mean for our data? Will our health data, financial data, and government databases stay in India? Can India still require foreign companies to store data here and use it to build our own AI?" Gandhi said in a post on his WhatsApp channel.

"Every question on our data sovereignty, health data, AI, and local data storage gets the same treatment: 'framework', 'balance', 'autonomy' - big words, zero specifics," the former Congress president said. The government refuses to tell the country what it is negotiating away, he alleged.

"We should be leading the global tech race, but instead we are kept in the dark about how India's data will be protected," Gandhi said. People deserve transparency and accountability regarding country's data, he asserted. "We deserve to own and use our data to build a better future," Gandhi said.

In his question to the Minister of Electronics and Information Technology in Lok Sabha on April 1, Gandhi had asked about the manner in which the government reconciles its commitment under the United States-India Joint Statement to reduce barriers to digital trade with India's data localisation rules, cross-border data regulations and broader digital framework.

He had also asked whether any policy changes are proposed to protect regulatory autonomy; if so, whether these commitments could restrict India's ability to mandate local storage of critical data, limit foreign access to sensitive digital infrastructure or regulate Artificial Intelligence (AI) now or in the future.

Gandhi also asked if the details of critical infrastructure such as financial systems, digital identity, health and welfare databases, telecom networks and AI datasets, are affected and to what extent and if not, the reasons therefore.