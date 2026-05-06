ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Gandhi Sharpens 'Vote Chori' Attack On BJP, Says Mandates Are Being Stolen

New Delhi: Senior Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has intensified his attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging widespread "vote chori" (vote theft) and manipulation of the electoral process.

In a strongly worded post on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, Gandhi claimed that electoral mandates are being 'stolen', asserting that "out of the 240 BJP MPs in the Loka Sabha, roughly every sixth MP has won through vote theft".

Taking a sharp jibe on the BJP, he asked whether such MPs should be termed 'infiltrators'. Referring to Haryana, he added that "the entire goverment is infiltartors".

"Seats are sometimes stolen through vote theft, sometimes entire government (is hijacked). Out of the 240 BJP MPs in the Lok Sabha, roughly every sixth MP has won through vote theft. It's not hard to identify them - should we call them 'infiltrators' in BJP's own language?" he asked in the social media post.