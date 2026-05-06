Rahul Gandhi Sharpens 'Vote Chori' Attack On BJP, Says Mandates Are Being Stolen
Electoral mandates are being stolen, and "out of 240 BJP MPs in LS, roughly every sixth MP has won through vote theft", claimed Rahul Gandhi.
Published : May 6, 2026 at 10:41 AM IST
New Delhi: Senior Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has intensified his attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging widespread "vote chori" (vote theft) and manipulation of the electoral process.
In a strongly worded post on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, Gandhi claimed that electoral mandates are being 'stolen', asserting that "out of the 240 BJP MPs in the Loka Sabha, roughly every sixth MP has won through vote theft".
Taking a sharp jibe on the BJP, he asked whether such MPs should be termed 'infiltrators'. Referring to Haryana, he added that "the entire goverment is infiltartors".
"Seats are sometimes stolen through vote theft, sometimes entire government (is hijacked). Out of the 240 BJP MPs in the Lok Sabha, roughly every sixth MP has won through vote theft. It's not hard to identify them - should we call them 'infiltrators' in BJP's own language?" he asked in the social media post.
वोट चोरी से कभी सीटें चुराई जाती हैं, कभी पूरी सरकार।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 6, 2026
लोकसभा के 240 BJP सांसदों में से, मोटे तौर पर हर छठा सांसद वोट चोरी से जीता है। पहचानना मुश्किल नहीं - क्या उन्हें BJP की भाषा में “घुसपैठिए” कहें?
और हरियाणा? वहाँ तो पूरी सरकार ही “घुसपैठिया” है।
जो संस्थाएँ अपनी जेब में…
Without naming Election Commission of India or the Supreme Court, Gandhi further alleged that key institutions responsible for safeguarding elections are functioning under "remote control", and are tampering with voter lists and the electoral process. "Their real fear is the truth. Because if fair elections were held, even today they couldn’t win 140 seats," he asserted.
The Congress leader has been consistently raising the issue of vote theft in recent months, turning it into a central plank of his political offensive against the BJP.
Earlier, reacting to Assembly election results in West Bengal and Assam, Gandhi termed the outcome a "theft of the mandate" and warned that such developments marked a dangerous step towards the "destruction" of Indian democracy.
At the same time, he urged political parties and Congress members to “put petty politics aside”, stressing that the issue transcends party lines. "This is not about one party or another. This is about India," he said.
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