Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Questions Bail To Former BJP MLA In Gangrape Case

New Delhi: After former MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was granted bail in the 2017 Unnao rape case, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi strongly criticised the decision, calling it "disappointing and shameful" and questioning the manner in which the survivor continues to be treated by the system.

In a post on X, Gandhi asked whether such treatment of a gangrape survivor was justified and whether her fault lay in having the courage to raise her voice for justice. He said granting bail to the accused was particularly troubling at a time when the survivor was allegedly being repeatedly harassed and forced to live in fear. “Bail for rapists, and treating survivors like criminals, what kind of justice is this?” Gandhi said.

He further claimed that India is not just becoming a dead economy but, with such inhuman incidents, also turning into a dead society. “In a democracy, raising a voice of dissent is a right, and suppressing it is a crime. The survivor deserves respect, safety, and justice, not helplessness, fear, and injustice,” the Congress leader said.