'No Anger, No Violence, No Hatred': Rahul Gandhi In Lok Sabha On Paper Leak Protest
Rahul Gandhi said there was "nothing wrong with what has happened, and every Indian should be proud of what the youth of this country did."
Published : July 29, 2026 at 1:25 PM IST
New Delhi: Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday backed the nationwide student protests over the NEET issue, saying that he was "reassured" by what the "future of this country did on our streets".
"This was not anger, this was not violence, this was not hatred. This was an expression, a deep expression of the youth of this country, of the future generation of this country, and I feel that all political parties must respect this expression, including my friends in the BJP," Rahul said while speaking in Lok Sabha during debate over the anti-paper leak (amendment) bill.
Referring to student protests against paper leak, the senior Congress leader said, "There is nothing wrong with what has happened, and every Indian should be proud of what the youth of this country did."
He further said that even BJP leaders would find similar sentiments among their own children if they spoke to them about the protests.
"In fact, I am pretty certain, and I have seen examples of it, if my friends in the BJP were to go and ask their own children about what they felt about what their brothers and sisters were doing, they would find agreement among their own children. There is nothing wrong in what happened and every Indian should be proud," he added.
The remarks came amid an ongoing political confrontation over the handling of the nationwide protests that followed irregularities in the NEET-UG 2026 examination.