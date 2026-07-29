ETV Bharat / bharat

'No Anger, No Violence, No Hatred': Rahul Gandhi In Lok Sabha On Paper Leak Protest

New Delhi: Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday backed the nationwide student protests over the NEET issue, saying that he was "reassured" by what the "future of this country did on our streets".

"This was not anger, this was not violence, this was not hatred. This was an expression, a deep expression of the youth of this country, of the future generation of this country, and I feel that all political parties must respect this expression, including my friends in the BJP," Rahul said while speaking in Lok Sabha during debate over the anti-paper leak (amendment) bill.

Referring to student protests against paper leak, the senior Congress leader said, "There is nothing wrong with what has happened, and every Indian should be proud of what the youth of this country did."