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Modi, Shah And CEC Kumar Will Pay Price For 'Vote Chori': Rahul

Rahul Gandhi said that the entire country knows that CEC Gyanesh Kumar implements ‘vote chori’ and Amit Shah and PM Modi back him

Rahul Gandhi
LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi being greeted at Dabolim Airport ahead of his participation in the Goy Rakhonn Yatra from Calconda to Margao on Oct. 18, 2026 (PTI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 18, 2026 at 5:57 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Margao: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and CEC Gyanesh Kumar will face justice and pay the price for ‘vote chori’. Gandhi joined the Congress's 'Goy Rakhon Yatra' in Margao, walking two kilometres with workers and leaders.

"The entire country knows that CEC Gyanesh Kumar implements ‘vote chori’ and Amit Shah and PM Modi back him," he said while addressing a public meeting here. He said the Congress is a protector of the Constitution, adding that Modi, Shah and Gyanesh Kumar know they can’t escape from us.

"PM Modi, Amit Shah and CEC Gyanesh Kumar will face justice and pay the price for what they have done," he added. Gandhi said India used to have a world-class education system earlier, but now pellet guns are being used against student protesters.

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TAGGED:

RAHUL GANDHI
VOTE CHORI
CEC GYANESH KUMAR
RAHUL GANDHI JOIN GOY RAKHON YATRA

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