Modi, Shah And CEC Kumar Will Pay Price For 'Vote Chori': Rahul
Rahul Gandhi said that the entire country knows that CEC Gyanesh Kumar implements ‘vote chori’ and Amit Shah and PM Modi back him
Published : October 18, 2026 at 5:57 PM IST
Margao: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and CEC Gyanesh Kumar will face justice and pay the price for ‘vote chori’. Gandhi joined the Congress's 'Goy Rakhon Yatra' in Margao, walking two kilometres with workers and leaders.
"The entire country knows that CEC Gyanesh Kumar implements ‘vote chori’ and Amit Shah and PM Modi back him," he said while addressing a public meeting here. He said the Congress is a protector of the Constitution, adding that Modi, Shah and Gyanesh Kumar know they can’t escape from us.
𝐆𝐨𝐲 𝐑𝐚𝐤𝐡𝐨𝐧𝐧 𝐘𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐚: 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐮𝐩 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐨𝐚 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐩𝐞𝐨𝐩𝐥𝐞. https://t.co/swUWg9MIkp— Congress (@INCIndia) October 18, 2026
LIVE: LoP Shri @RahulGandhi | Goy Rakhonn Yatra | Calconda to Margao, Goa https://t.co/NB2UwPar0G— Congress (@INCIndia) October 18, 2026
"PM Modi, Amit Shah and CEC Gyanesh Kumar will face justice and pay the price for what they have done," he added. Gandhi said India used to have a world-class education system earlier, but now pellet guns are being used against student protesters.
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