RSS Defamation Case: Rahul Gandhi Appears In Bhiwandi court, Names Sapkal As New Guarantor; Faces BJP Black-Flag Protest

In this image received on Feb. 19, 2026, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during the Telangana Congress leadership meeting, in New Delhi. ( PTI )

Thane: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday appeared before the Bhiwandi magistrate's court to furnish a fresh surety in a 2014 defamation case filed by an RSS activist, naming the party's Maharashtra chief Harshwardhan Sapkal as his new guarantor.

Gandhi, who faced a black-flag protest by BJP workers on his way to Bhiwandi in Thane district, reached the court premises with Sakpal and other senior party leaders. The BJP workers showed black flags to Gandhi in reaction to the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers' protest at the AI Summit in New Delhi.

At the same time, the BJP's Yuva Morcha also held a protest against the Congress in New Delhi. The IYC workers were detained on Friday after they raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Bharat Mandapam, the venue of the India AI Summit 2026. The protesters wore white T-shirts with images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, along with slogans such as "India-US Trade Deal" and "PM is compromised".

The Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition was required to appear before the court in person in the case following the death of his previous guarantor, former Union Minister Shivraj Patil Chakurkar, who passed away in December last year.

The legal proceedings, which involved Gandhi signing a fresh bail bond, were completed within half an hour. Sakpal has been presented as his new guarantor in the case.

Speaking to reporters, Gandhi's counsel Narayan Iyer confirmed that the procedural formalities were successful.