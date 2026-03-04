ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Celebrates Holi With Congress Workers At Party Office

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, celebrates the Holi festival with others at the party office in New Delhi on March 4, 2026. ( PTI )

Sharing pictures from the celebration on X, Gandhi said in a post in Hindi, "Heartiest greetings to all of you on the festival of colours and love, Holi. May the colours of Holi fill your lives with new hopes, new enthusiasm and countless happiness." Earlier, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge greeted people on Holi.

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi celebrated Holi with party workers at the AICC's 24, Akbar Road office here on Wednesday, as he was smeared with colours by supporters and leaders. Gandhi wished everyone a Holi filled with love and one that eliminates hatred. Surrounded by workers, leaders and journalists at the party office, Gandhi applied colours on everyone and was smeared by 'gulal' in return.

"Holi is a festival that expresses the soul of our colourful, multicultural society. It celebrates the tradition of unity in diversity, mutual harmony, and brotherhood that has been the hallmark of our civilisation for centuries," Kharge said in a post in Hindi on X.

"On this joyous occasion that bridges distances, I wish you all a very Happy Holi. May your life always be filled with the colours of happiness," Kharge said. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also greeted people on Holi.

"Heartiest greetings for Holi, the grand festival of togetherness, filled with the diverse colours of joy, enthusiasm, happiness, sweetness, and brotherhood," she said in a post in Hindi on X.

"Holi is a grand festival of lovingly embracing your family, friends and everyone else. Embrace everyone and share happiness with everyone. Happy Holi to all the people of the country!" she said.