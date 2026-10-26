Uttar Pradesh Court Acquits Rahul Gandhi In 2018 Defamation Case
A defamation case was filed against Gandhi over his remarks targeting Union Home Minister and then-BJP national president Amit Shah during 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections.
Published : October 26, 2026 at 9:41 AM IST|
Updated : October 26, 2026 at 11:50 AM IST
Sultanpur: The Sultanpur Court in Uttar Pradesh on Monday acquitted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case over his 2018 remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Gandhi had made the remarks at a rally in Bengaluru ahead of the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections. The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Raebareli MP appeared before the court for the pronouncement of the verdict.
Plaintiff Vijay Mishra's lawyer Santosh Pandey said Gandhi has been acquitted by the court. Congress workers celebrated the verdict outside the court complex with beating of drums and distributing sweets among themselves.
The Congress leader had appeared before the court in 2023 and secured bail. The court had earlier fixed October 13 for pronouncing its verdict, which was subsequently scheduled for October 26.
On his way to the court, Gandhi's convoy was involved in a minor collision on the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh on Monday.
Police said Gandhi was safe and no one was seriously injured. Four to five vehicles travelling in the convoy, along with an ambulance, collided near milestone 91 on the Purvanchal Expressway.
Gandhi arrived at the Lucknow Airport earlier in the day from Delhi. Uttar Pradesh Congress president Aradhana Mishra and senior Congress leader Pramod Tiwari welcomed him at the airport. Many party supporters also gathered.
"He respects the court and the Constitution. He is here today because of a court hearing in the case. His statements were not taken in the right context," Tiwari said.
Case Dates Back To 2018
The defamation case was filed in August 2018 over remarks by Rahul Gandhi made about Amit Shah, then BJP national president, during a May press conference in Bengaluru. Gandhi had referred to Shah as an accused in a murder case, according to the complaint.
Vijay Mishra, the then BJP district vice-president and chairman of the local District Co-operative Bank, filed the complaint, saying the remarks had hurt him.
"I was the BJP vice-president when this incident happened. Rahul Gandhi had accused Amit Shah of being a murderer in Bengaluru. When I heard these allegations, I felt very hurt because I have been a party worker for 33 years. I filed a complaint through my lawyer, and the case continued for almost five years," Mishra said.
Advocate Kashi Prasad Shukla, one of the lawyers involved in the case, said the court had summoned Gandhi after finding prima facie evidence against him under Section 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The court then conducted a full trial and examined three witnesses to support the complaint.
The court summoned Gandhi on November 27, 2023, to face trial. He later appeared before the court and was granted bail.
The MP/MLA court completed the hearing on October 13 and reserved its verdict, eventually acquitting him.
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