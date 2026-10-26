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Uttar Pradesh Court Acquits Rahul Gandhi In 2018 Defamation Case

Sultanpur: The Sultanpur Court in Uttar Pradesh on Monday acquitted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case over his 2018 remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Gandhi had made the remarks at a rally in Bengaluru ahead of the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections. The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Raebareli MP appeared before the court for the pronouncement of the verdict.

Uttar Pradesh Court Acquits Rahul Gandhi In 2018 Defamation Case (PTI)

Plaintiff Vijay Mishra's lawyer Santosh Pandey said Gandhi has been acquitted by the court. Congress workers celebrated the verdict outside the court complex with beating of drums and distributing sweets among themselves.

The Congress leader had appeared before the court in 2023 and secured bail. The court had earlier fixed October 13 for pronouncing its verdict, which was subsequently scheduled for October 26.

On his way to the court, Gandhi's convoy was involved in a minor collision on the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

Police said Gandhi was safe and no one was seriously injured. Four to five vehicles travelling in the convoy, along with an ambulance, collided near milestone 91 on the Purvanchal Expressway.

Gandhi arrived at the Lucknow Airport earlier in the day from Delhi. Uttar Pradesh Congress president Aradhana Mishra and senior Congress leader Pramod Tiwari welcomed him at the airport. Many party supporters also gathered.

"He respects the court and the Constitution. He is here today because of a court hearing in the case. His statements were not taken in the right context," Tiwari said.

Case Dates Back To 2018