ETV Bharat / bharat

You Are India's Past, Be Careful About How You Treat India's Future: Rahul To Modi, Shah

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of threatening Gen Z, and said that the duo is “India's past” and should be careful about how they treat the country's future.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha also alleged that Modi and Shah are behind the filing of FIRs against student protesters and taking down their social media accounts.

“PM Modi and Amit Shah – you cannot threaten Gen Z into silence. First you broke their bones. Now you are filing FIRs and taking down their accounts,” Gandhi said on X. “You are India's past. Be careful about how you treat India's future,” the former Congress chief said.

The remarks came after Modi on Thursday said it has become necessary to bring comprehensive reforms in the education system, both at the Centre and in the states, to tackle the menace of paper leaks, asserting that there would be no mercy shown to gangs playing with the future of children.