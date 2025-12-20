ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Leader Prithviraj Chavan Alleges Epstein Facilitated Meeting Between Senior US Official And PM Modi

Satara: Congress leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan on Saturday sparked a political storm, claiming that the late financier Jeffrey Epstein had mediated efforts to arrange a meeting between a senior US official and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a press conference, Chavan referred to recently released Epstein-related files in the United States linked to child sexual abuse (CSA) cases. He alleged that the Prime Minister’s name figures in emails attributed to Epstein. According to Chavan, an exchange shows Steve Bannon, then an adviser to former US President Donald Trump, writing to Epstein, saying he wanted to meet the Prime Minister of India. Epstein, Chavan claimed, replied that he would try to arrange the meeting and later followed up to say that Modi was ready to meet.

Raising sharp questions, Chavan asked the Centre to clarify the nature of any connection between Epstein, who faced grave allegations including CSA and human trafficking, and the Prime Minister. “How can someone accused of such serious crimes act as an intermediary to arrange a meeting with the Prime Minister of India?” he asked, demanding a public explanation from the government.