ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Leader Prithviraj Chavan Alleges Epstein Facilitated Meeting Between Senior US Official And PM Modi

Chavan referred to recently released Epstein-related files in the United States linked to child sexual abuse (CSA) cases.

Prithviraj Chavan
File photo of Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan. (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : December 20, 2025 at 7:10 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Satara: Congress leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan on Saturday sparked a political storm, claiming that the late financier Jeffrey Epstein had mediated efforts to arrange a meeting between a senior US official and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a press conference, Chavan referred to recently released Epstein-related files in the United States linked to child sexual abuse (CSA) cases. He alleged that the Prime Minister’s name figures in emails attributed to Epstein. According to Chavan, an exchange shows Steve Bannon, then an adviser to former US President Donald Trump, writing to Epstein, saying he wanted to meet the Prime Minister of India. Epstein, Chavan claimed, replied that he would try to arrange the meeting and later followed up to say that Modi was ready to meet.

Raising sharp questions, Chavan asked the Centre to clarify the nature of any connection between Epstein, who faced grave allegations including CSA and human trafficking, and the Prime Minister. “How can someone accused of such serious crimes act as an intermediary to arrange a meeting with the Prime Minister of India?” he asked, demanding a public explanation from the government.

Chavan further claimed that the files mention other prominent Indian names as well. He said emails reportedly refer to Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, a former Member of Parliament and businessman Anil Ambani, and a wealthy person of Indian origin based in the United States.

The allegations, coming in the wake of the release of the Epstein files, have triggered fresh controversy and intensified political reactions across the country.

Also Read

'Marathi PM Soon': Ex-Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan Predicts Leadership Change In India

House Democrats Release Photos Of Trump, Clinton And Andrew From Epstein's Estate

TAGGED:

EPSTEIN
PRITHVIRAJ CHAVAN
JEFFREY EPSTIEN FILES MODI

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.