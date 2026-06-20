ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Failed To Raise Killing Of Indian Seafarers During Meeting With Trump, Says Cong

New Delhi: Stepping up its attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the recent killings of three Indian seafarers by the United States, the Congress on Saturday posed a volley of questions to the Prime Minister on the issue.

Referring to the Prime Minister's recent meeting with US President Donald Trump, the Opposition party alleged that Prime Minister Modi failed to raise the killing of the three Indian seafarers during his meeting with the US President.

Recently, three Indian seafarers were killed following an attack on the Palau-flagged vessel MT Settebello near the Strait of Hormuz by the United States.

Addressing a press conference at the party office in New Delhi on Saturday, Congress's Chairman of Media and Publicity Department Pawan Khera, while referring to Modi's meeting with Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian in France, said, "Narendra Modi's eyes were lowered in front of Donald Trump. He was addressing Trump as 'Excellency'. This was deeply embarrassing. It felt as if a company agent was speaking to the owner, and we have never seen a Prime Minister like this before."

"America had killed three of our sailors, and Trump did not even express regret, because Narendra Modi was just huddled there, content with his own praise. Narendra Modi kept giggling and laughing, but could not ask Trump even one question about the murder of Indian sailors," he said.

Attacking the Prime Minister, the senior Congress leader further said, "It feels really bad that the government of the world's largest democracy returns from the global stage in such utter humiliation."

Recalling the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, he said, "When Manmohan Singh ji, as Prime Minister, delivered that message to America in the Devyani Khobragade case, the entire world was stunned.