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Venugopal Writes To PM, Expresses Disappointment Over Allegations Against UDF On FCRA

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress leader K C Venugopal has expressed disappointment over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement accusing the UDF of "spreading lies" about the FCRA amendments for "political gain".

Venugopal, the MP from Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituency, said that the PM's statement made in Kerala on April 4 were "deeply problematic and humiliating for an entire community".

"I am writing to you with a profound sense of anguish and disappointment. The statement of yours in Kerala, accusing the UDF of spreading lies about the FCRA for political gain, was deeply problematic and humiliating for an entire community. To make such a remark on a sacred day was particularly unfortunate and avoidable," the Congress general secretary said in his letter to the Prime Minister on Sunday.

Modi, in his speech at an NDA rally in Thiruvalla on Saturday, alleged that the UDF and LDF were spreading misinformation about the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) and the Uniform Civil Code, citing Goa as an example where the UCC has been in place for decades, and added that similar claims were made earlier about the CAA.

Venugopal also said that the "far-reaching adverse consequences and dangers" inherent in the proposed amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) are such that they cannot be accepted under any circumstances.

"We demand that the government make a clear commitment to the people that this Bill, or any similar move to attack well-meaning social and community organisations, will never see the light of day again," the Congress general secretary said.

He also posed several queries in his letter to the PM, asking if the amendment Bill was brought in good faith, why did the government withdrew it? "Is that not the clearest evidence of a guilty conscience, he asked.

He also asked the PM whether the FCRA Bill was not a continuation of the "persecution and suffering being endured by Christians and other sections of the people" ever since he assumed office.