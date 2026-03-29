ETV Bharat / bharat

Wrote To Then-Gujarat CM In 2010 For Efforts To Revive Great Indian Bustard: Jairam Ramesh

New Delhi: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday recalled that in June 2010, as the then environment minister, he had written to the then-Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi, calling for conservation efforts to revive the Great Indian Bustard population in the grasslands of Kutch.

"As usual, all credit is being given to the PM for the initiative to protect the Great Indian Bustard in Gujarat. It is being put out that he thought of this idea in 2011," Ramesh said in a post on X.

"Just as a matter of historical interest, on June 9, 2010, the then Union Minister of Environment and Forests had written to the then CM of Gujarat calling for conservation efforts to revive the Great Indian Bustard population in the grasslands of Kutch. Professionals involved know this background," said Ramesh, who was the environment minister between May 2009 and July 2011.

Incidentally, in March 1961, India's greatest ornithologist, Salim Ali, had wanted the Great Indian Bustard to be declared as the national bird because it was facing extinction, he said.

But in December 1963, the Indian Board of Wildlife, chaired by Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar of Mysore, chose the peacock for what it called compelling historical, mythological, religious and cultural reasons, he said.

"As proud as a peacock goes the saying. It has serious competition, though from a non-biological being," the Congress leader added.