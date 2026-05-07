Congress Hails Armed Forces, But Flays Modi Govt On Operation Sindoor Anniversary
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that despite repeated claims by Trump that he intervened to ensure ceasefire, India never refuted his claim.
Published : May 7, 2026 at 12:10 PM IST|
Updated : May 7, 2026 at 12:33 PM IST
New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday hailed the achievements of the Indian armed forces on the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, launched in response to terror attack in Pahalgam, but, at the same time, slammed the Union government for its handling of the operation and its diplomatic aftermath.
In a post on X, Ramesh noted that the first announcement of a ceasefire that unexpectedly halted Operation Sindoor was made by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on May 10, 2025. This happened due to the intervention of US President Donald Trump, he said.
Ramesh said that despite Trump repeating this claim several times, India did not refute this assertion. Ramesh also cited remarks by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, highlighting the acknowledgement of initial losses due to tactical errors, which Ramesh suggested indicated lapses in the government’s management of the operation prior to corrective measures leading to precision strikes.
As we celebrate the first anniversary of the launch of Operation Sindoor and salute the achievements of our armed forces, it would be useful to recall the following:— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) May 7, 2026
1. The first announcement of the cease fire that halted Operation Sindoor unexpectedly was made at 5:37 PM IST on… pic.twitter.com/7zOnXG9MVx
"That statement given by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan in Singapore on May 30, 2025, in which he had said that due to tactical mistakes, India had to suffer initial losses, but after review and improvements, India understood the tactical mistake and then responded with precise strikes deep inside Pakistan, thereby demonstrating India's resolve and ability to adapt itself according to the circumstances," he said.
He also referred to a June 10, 2025, seminar in Jakarta where India’s Defence Attache acknowledged aircraft losses during the operation, attributing them to political leadership constraints.
"On June 10, 2025, the Defence Attaché at the Indian Embassy in Indonesia had acknowledged that on May 7, 2025, India had lost its aircraft due to the boundaries set by the political leadership," Ramesh said.
Ramesh also highlighted comments by then Deputy Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Rahul Singh about China’s operational support to Pakistan during the conflict, which included intelligence sharing and satellite-based assistance.
"That statement given by Deputy Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Rahul Singh on July 4, 2025, in which he had clearly drawn attention to China's extremely serious role in Pakistan's actions in response to Operation Sindoor," he said.
"He had said that in addition to critical equipment and ammunition, China had also provided live information such as satellite imagery and real-time targeting support," he said.
"Despite this, the Modi government's balanced commitment toward China continues unabated—loss of traditional patrolling rights in Ladakh, record-level imports, relaxation in FDI rules, and so on," he said.
Ramesh also said that despite all the efforts, India failed to isolate Pakistan on the world stage. "Despite India's extensive diplomatic outreach campaign, Pakistan did not become as isolated as it had after the November 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. On the contrary, since June 2025, Pakistan's Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir has been embraced with extraordinary warmth by President Trump, and the US military establishment has also praised Pakistan for sponsoring cross-border terrorism," he added.
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