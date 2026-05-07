ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Hails Armed Forces, But Flays Modi Govt On Operation Sindoor Anniversary

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday hailed the achievements of the Indian armed forces on the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, launched in response to terror attack in Pahalgam, but, at the same time, slammed the Union government for its handling of the operation and its diplomatic aftermath.

In a post on X, Ramesh noted that the first announcement of a ceasefire that unexpectedly halted Operation Sindoor was made by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on May 10, 2025. This happened due to the intervention of US President Donald Trump, he said.

Ramesh said that despite Trump repeating this claim several times, India did not refute this assertion. Ramesh also cited remarks by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, highlighting the acknowledgement of initial losses due to tactical errors, which Ramesh suggested indicated lapses in the government’s management of the operation prior to corrective measures leading to precision strikes.

"That statement given by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan in Singapore on May 30, 2025, in which he had said that due to tactical mistakes, India had to suffer initial losses, but after review and improvements, India understood the tactical mistake and then responded with precise strikes deep inside Pakistan, thereby demonstrating India's resolve and ability to adapt itself according to the circumstances," he said.

He also referred to a June 10, 2025, seminar in Jakarta where India’s Defence Attache acknowledged aircraft losses during the operation, attributing them to political leadership constraints.