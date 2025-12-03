ETV Bharat / bharat

Want Justice For Zubeen Garg: Congress Leader Gaurav Gogoi In LS

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi and others in the House during the Winter Session, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday sought justice for Zubeen Garg, the popular singer-composer from Assam who died in Singapore in September, leaving his fans distraught. Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, Gogoi paid rich tributes to Garg, hailing him as a humanitarian who gave the people of Assam hope in the 1980s and 1990s, when he northeastern state was in the grip of insurgency.

Gogoi, the president of the Congress's Assam unit, also demanded that the government confer the country's highest civilian honour, Bharat Ratna, on Garg.

"Zubeen Garg was a legendary musician. He passed away in Singapore in September when he was due to perform at a function organised by the Ministry of External Affairs, GoI, and the High Commission of India to Singapore," he said.

Gogoi said Garg was an artist, humanitarian, environmentalist, wildlife enthusiast and a voracious reader.