'Is This The Reciprocity...': Chidambaram Slams Trump's 'Weaponisation Of Tariffs', Questions 'BJP-Leaning Trolls'

New Delhi: Congress leader P Chidambaram has accused US President Donald Trump of indulging in the "weaponisation of tariffs" and said the move must be condemned.

In a post on X, the former finance minister said he was not surprised that Trump was "desperately searching" for ways to re-impose tariffs after the US Supreme Court struck down the so-called reciprocal tariffs that he had announced on April 2, 2025.

"What is surprising is that some commentators and BJP-leaning trolls are obliquely justifying the actions of Mr Trump to retain the tariffs in one way or another. "Do they realise that the tariffs severely disrupted trade and were contrary to the rule-based trading order that all countries desire? Do they realise that the tariffs hurt India's exports to the US?" he asked.

Chidambaram said all countries condemned Trump's actions as "weaponisation of tariffs". "Post-judgement, what President Trump is attempting to do (under various other provisions of law) is also the weaponisation of tariffs, and this must be condemned too," the Congress leader said.