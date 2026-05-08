NCRB Report Exposes BJP's False Claims On Women Safety, Says Congress
The report has exposed the claims of the ruling dispensation, says Congress leader Alka Lamba
Published : May 8, 2026 at 5:20 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress on Friday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led government at the Centre, stating that the National Crime Records Bureau's latest report has exposed the claims of the ruling dispensation regarding women's safety in the country.
Addressing a press conference at the party office in New Delhi, All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba, while referring to NCRB's 'Crime In India 2024' report, said, "It has exposed the claims of the BJP-led Central government regarding women's safety. The data reveals that in the past 11 years, 4,285,888 cases of crimes against women have come to light."
The Congress claimed that there has been a spike in cases of crimes against women ever since the BJP rode to power at the Centre in 2014.
Lamba said these women have been demanding justice for the past several years, but their pleas are not being heard.
She asserted that every 70 minutes, a woman becomes a victim of brutality in the country.
"Uttar Pradesh ranks number 1 in cases of crimes against women, with 66,398 cases reported. This is the situation in UP where a 'double engine' government is in power. Cases were registered, but the government has not disclosed how many have received justice," she said.
"In cases of crimes against women, BJP-ruled states are on the top list--Maharashtra reported 47,954 cases, Rajasthan 36,563 cases and Madhya Pradesh 32,832 cases," she said
Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she said, "According to NCRB, 10 Dalit women are raped every day in the country. The nation is demanding answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government on this."
"A case of gangrape of a teenage girl has come to light in Champawat, Uttarakhand, in which three persons including a BJP leader are involved. In this incident, brutality was inflicted on the girl. The girl was stripped naked and her hands and feet were tied with ropes," she said.
"In this case, the accused have pressured the victim's father to reach a compromise. Instead of taking action against the accused, the police have taken the victim's father into custody," she said.
"The girl is not being allowed to meet anyone, but all three accused are roaming freely. It is clear that Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is using all his might with his money and power to save the government's image," she alleged.
"The NCRB data should be discussed, and the government should tell us how many victims have received justice so far. But the reality is that the BJP has always protected the beasts who commit crimes against women in the country and has been providing them shelter," she said.
"All of us must come together to raise our voice against this, otherwise, this country will continue to be ashamed," she added.
Also Read:
Delhi Worst Among Metros For Crime Rate, Kolkata Safest: NCRB Report
NCRB Report Shows Sharp Rise In Cybercrime Despite Overall Decline In Crimes