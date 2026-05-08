ETV Bharat / bharat

NCRB Report Exposes BJP's False Claims On Women Safety, Says Congress

Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba has criticised the BJP government at the Centre for the rising crimes against women as mentioned in the NCRB report ( AICC )

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led government at the Centre, stating that the National Crime Records Bureau's latest report has exposed the claims of the ruling dispensation regarding women's safety in the country.

Addressing a press conference at the party office in New Delhi, All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba, while referring to NCRB's 'Crime In India 2024' report, said, "It has exposed the claims of the BJP-led Central government regarding women's safety. The data reveals that in the past 11 years, 4,285,888 cases of crimes against women have come to light."

The Congress claimed that there has been a spike in cases of crimes against women ever since the BJP rode to power at the Centre in 2014.

Lamba said these women have been demanding justice for the past several years, but their pleas are not being heard.

She asserted that every 70 minutes, a woman becomes a victim of brutality in the country.

"Uttar Pradesh ranks number 1 in cases of crimes against women, with 66,398 cases reported. This is the situation in UP where a 'double engine' government is in power. Cases were registered, but the government has not disclosed how many have received justice," she said.

"In cases of crimes against women, BJP-ruled states are on the top list--Maharashtra reported 47,954 cases, Rajasthan 36,563 cases and Madhya Pradesh 32,832 cases," she said