ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Ruling On SIR Raises Many Questions, Claims Abhishek Manu Singhvi

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday claimed that though the Supreme Court has ruled that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has the authority to conduct the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), the verdict has raised several questions as well.

Asserting that SIR is always a matter of substance, and never merely a matter of form, Congress leader and senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, "The issue was never about the power to conduct SIR. What was being questioned was the mode, manner, timing and the style in which it was being carried out."

Referring to the apex court's verdict, Singhvi said, "The court, in Para 171, states that the formal and final determination of citizenship cannot be done by the ECI. That power lies with the competent authority under the Citizenship Act, namely, the Ministry of Home Affairs. Yet, the ECI has already excluded people on the basis of citizenship."

"Paras 97 to 100 of the Supreme Court order underline several deficiencies, gaps, omissions and errors on the part of the ECI. This shows that the ECI was in error, and the gaps had to be filled through petitions filed by NGOs, political parties like ours," he said.

The senior Congress leader further said, "All these issues arose because of an excessively constricted and telescoped timeline. The ECI conducted this exercise for crores of people within four to five months in Bihar and West Bengal. Why could the ECI not begin the SIR process a year in advance for the following year's elections?"

"It's unfortunate that the Supreme Court made no comments on the ECI's shortcomings," added Singhvi. Earlier on Wednesday, the Supreme Court had ruled that the Election Commission has the authority to conduct the SIR exercise, asserting that the poll panel did not transgress any statutory or constitutional provision. It noted that SIR has a direct nexus with free and fair polls.