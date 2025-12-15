ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Leader, 24 Others Booked For Revealing Identity Of Gujarat Minor Attempted Rape Victim’s Family

Rajkot: Gujarat Police have booked Congress leader Pragati Aahir and 24 others for allegedly revealing the identity of a minor girl who was a victim of attempted rape, officials said.

The case was filed under provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act at the Atkot police station. The law prohibits the disclosure of the identity of minor victims of sexual crimes.

Police said the action follows an attempted rape incident involving a seven-year-old girl in a village in Jasdan taluka of Rajkot district. “Pragati Aahir had visited Atkot to meet the family of the victim. During the visit, she took photographs of the victim’s daughter and family members and later uploaded the images on social media along with a note,” they said.

Sharing photographs or any information that could point towards the minor victim or reveal her identity is a punishable offence under the JJ Act, said police. “We have registered an FIR against a total of 25 people in the matter. Pragati Aahir and other Congress leaders and workers from Jasdan are among them,” they said.