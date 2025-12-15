Congress Leader, 24 Others Booked For Revealing Identity Of Gujarat Minor Attempted Rape Victim’s Family
The Congress leader Pragati Aahir and 24 others have been booked for violating the privacy of the minor attempted rape victim’s family in Gujarat.
Published : December 15, 2025 at 2:03 PM IST
Rajkot: Gujarat Police have booked Congress leader Pragati Aahir and 24 others for allegedly revealing the identity of a minor girl who was a victim of attempted rape, officials said.
The case was filed under provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act at the Atkot police station. The law prohibits the disclosure of the identity of minor victims of sexual crimes.
Police said the action follows an attempted rape incident involving a seven-year-old girl in a village in Jasdan taluka of Rajkot district. “Pragati Aahir had visited Atkot to meet the family of the victim. During the visit, she took photographs of the victim’s daughter and family members and later uploaded the images on social media along with a note,” they said.
Sharing photographs or any information that could point towards the minor victim or reveal her identity is a punishable offence under the JJ Act, said police. “We have registered an FIR against a total of 25 people in the matter. Pragati Aahir and other Congress leaders and workers from Jasdan are among them,” they said.
Officials said the probe is underway in the case, and further legal action or arrests may follow. “We are investigating every angle and motive behind the disclosure so that appropriate action is taken,” they said.
About rape incident
A seven-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in Atkot, Jasdan taluka of Gujarat. The accused had also inserted a rod into the girl’s private parts. Police arrested the accused, Ramsingh Tejsingh, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, in connection with the crime. He is married and has been working in nearby fields.
Police said that on December 4, Ramsingh attempted to rape the girl in the Atkot area of Jasdan. He injured her private parts with an iron rod.
