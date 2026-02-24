Congress Launches Nationwide Protest Against India-US Trade Deal From Bhopal, Kharge And Rahul To Address Kisan Maha Chaupal
Published : February 24, 2026 at 12:58 PM IST
Bhopal: The Congress party kicked off its nationwide protest against the proposed India–US trade deal from Madhya Pradesh's capital on Tuesday, organizing a massive Kisan Maha Chaupal at Atal Path in Jawahar Chowk. Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will lead the event.
The protest gains significance amidst the back drop of arrest of eight Youth Congress members including its president Uday Bhanu Chib in connection with the shirtless protest staged by them against India-US trade deal at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi last week.
According to Madhya Pradesh Congress, both leaders are scheduled to arrive in Bhopal at 1 pm and address the gathering at 2 pm. They will remain in the city for around four-and-a-half hours before departing for New Delhi at 5:30 pm.
The Madhya Pradesh Congress has been preparing for the event for several days, mobilizing farmers and party workers from across the state. According to party leaders, thousands are expected to attend, turning the Maha Chaupal into a major show of strength on agrarian issues.
Senior journalist Ajay Dwivedi said the Congress aims to send a strong political message by branding the India–US trade deal as detrimental to farmers' interests. The party plans to project the Maha Chaupal as a decisive platform on rural distress, agricultural pricing, and market reforms, said Dwivedi.
The protest assumes added political significance as the Madhya Pradesh Assembly is currently in its budget session. Congress spokesperson Abhinav Barolia said the trade deal could adversely affect agricultural prices, market systems, and the rural economy, adding that a national-level movement is being launched from Bhopal.
On February 20, the US Supreme Court gave a verdict against the sweeping import tariffs imposed by the Trump administration on trade partners. Following that, Trump imposed a 10 per cent tariff on all countries, including India, from February 24 for 150 days. Later on Saturday, Trump announced raising these tariffs to 15 per cent.
While India and the US agreed to a framework for an Interim Agreement earlier this month, formal talks to finalise the legal text have been deferred in view of the latest developments.
Meanwhile, extensive traffic diversions have been put in place across the city. The Congress leaders have planned designated routes and parking arrangements for vehicles arriving from different districts.
Authorities have advised citizens to avoid Jawahar Chowk and use alternative routes. Passengers heading to the airport have been asked to travel via the Police Control Room, PHQ, Lily Talkies, Talaiya, Bharat Talkies, Hamidia Road, Royal Market, and Lalghati Road to avoid congestion.
