ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Launches Nationwide Protest Against India-US Trade Deal From Bhopal, Kharge And Rahul To Address Kisan Maha Chaupal

Bhopal: The Congress party kicked off its nationwide protest against the proposed India–US trade deal from Madhya Pradesh's capital on Tuesday, organizing a massive Kisan Maha Chaupal at Atal Path in Jawahar Chowk. Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will lead the event.

The protest gains significance amidst the back drop of arrest of eight Youth Congress members including its president Uday Bhanu Chib in connection with the shirtless protest staged by them against India-US trade deal at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi last week.

According to Madhya Pradesh Congress, both leaders are scheduled to arrive in Bhopal at 1 pm and address the gathering at 2 pm. They will remain in the city for around four-and-a-half hours before departing for New Delhi at 5:30 pm.

The Madhya Pradesh Congress has been preparing for the event for several days, mobilizing farmers and party workers from across the state. According to party leaders, thousands are expected to attend, turning the Maha Chaupal into a major show of strength on agrarian issues.

Senior journalist Ajay Dwivedi said the Congress aims to send a strong political message by branding the India–US trade deal as detrimental to farmers' interests. The party plans to project the Maha Chaupal as a decisive platform on rural distress, agricultural pricing, and market reforms, said Dwivedi.